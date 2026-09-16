USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Offers Honest Response to Injury Concerns

During No. 12 USC Trojans’ contentious 49-30 victory over Louisiana on Sept. 12, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava put up a career-high performance of five touchdowns. Despite accomplishing a career milestone, the signal caller has remained stoic and steadfast on the road ahead.

Now the Trojans are preparing for their first road and conference game of the season versus Rutgers. Following practice on Sept. 15, Maiava set the record straight about his health, his key takeaways from Week 2, how he prepares for traveling and his development the past three years at Southern Cal.

Shutting Down Injury Rumors

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Following the Trojans’ Week 2 victory over Louisiana, the signal caller was speculated to have been wincing due to a shoulder injury throughout the game. Maiava made sure to set the record straight about his injury status.

“Its a physical game, its what happens," Maiava said. "Gotta get up and play the next play ... Yeah, I’m great.”

Week 2 Post-Game Film Sessions

“I want to say the whole thing,” Maiava said about what he’s been looking at in Week 2 film. “Kind of like, what did I do well but how can I do better of that well. Turning the ball over obviously, want that play back. I think just the good, bad and ugly.”

Besides the five touchdowns, Maiava completed 19-of-29 passes for 261 yards and had a quarterback-rating of 88.9 despite throwing his first interception of the season.

“Gotta see it clearly. Gotta confirm it,” Maiava said about the turnover.

Tight End Mark Bowman’s Impact on Offense

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

True freshman tight end Mark Bowman entered the season with some limitations due to an undisclosed injury at the start of the season, but he’s starting to be unleashed. In Week 2 Bowman showed off what he could really do in the passing game – six receptions for 83 yards and two touchdowns.

“Kind of expected. He’s been practicing his butt off. He’s been putting a lot of work in behind the scenes. Everybody’s getting to see it now.”

Preparation for Big Ten Games

“Lock in on the [defensive] looks," Maiava said. "You know, watch a lot of film, practice reps, build that chemistry with the guys up front, really all of the offense.”

“I believe so,” Maiava said when asked if he believes the Trojans’ offense is in a good place.

First Road Game of the Season

“Just attack the same way I’ve been with the guys up front, the receivers, running backs and tight ends. Just continue to lock into the game plan, build the reps, practice the different looks,” Maiava said about how he will prepare for the long trip to New Jersey.

“Sleep,” Maiava said about his favorite thing to do on a flight.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights’ Defense

Sep 11, 2026; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Mason McKenzie (10) throws an interception as he is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive lineman Zaire Angoy (55) and defensive lineman Sekou Kromah (8) during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Through two games, the Scarlet Knights' defense has recorded one sack, three pass deflections, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

“Really good front. Great [defensive backs] in the back end," Maiava said. "Really good scheme. Great opportunity for us to go out there and compete.”

Taking Care of Physical and Mental Health Throughout the Season

“Sleeping. Tap in with the people I love," Maiava said. "Keeping everybody connected and really building chemistry with the guys.”

“There’s a lot of stuff. They got the float beds, red light therapy,” Maiava said about the recovery equipment in the Bloom Football Performance Center.”

Development as a Quarterback

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava is currently in his third and final season at Southern Cal. His redshirt-sophomore year was mostly a sample size, but he showed grit and heart despite the Trojans’ season coming to an end. Then in year-two, his first year as a starter, he showed the ability to be an accurate down-field passer while stepping up as a leader of the team.

“[Not] really a third step," he said. "Just the same thing, no turnovers, mechanics, footwork, pocket presence, all the good stuff ... It just comes with reps, practice. I wouldn’t say easier, but you definitely want to fall in love with the basics.”

Growing as a Vocal Leader

“Yeah, continue to stay in the moment. You know, raise the standard, continue to bring it every single day,” Maiava said to the team after going 3-0 in non-conference games.

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