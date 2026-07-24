USC Trojans Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Latest Ranking Shows Room for Growth

National perception of college quarterbacks is often a game of margins, and The Athletic’s latest national quarterback rankings put that dynamic on full display. Jayden Maiava enters his senior season ranked No. 9 overall in The Athletic’s ranking of all 138 projected starting quarterbacks, placing him at the top of the second tier.

The Athletic’s Antonio Morales and Sam Khan Jr.'s list was compiled using feedback from roughly three dozen coaches, general managers, personnel directors, scouts and front-office staffers from across the country. The evaluators represented every conference and spoke anonymously to offer their honest opinions on various quarterbacks around the nation.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The evaluations are broken down into seven tiers. Tier one was reserved for “the best of the best,” according to The Athletic, describing quarterbacks with a combination of proven production and elite traits who are viewed as Heisman Trophy frontrunners and players coaches want to build around.

Tier two quarterbacks have also produced at a high level and helped their teams win, but may have a shortcoming or be more dependent on their circumstances than the quarterbacks in the elite group.

Maiava sits just outside the first tier and leads the second group of quarterbacks at No. 9.

Why Jayden Maiava Ranks in Tier Two

The Athletic noted that Maiava made considerable progress last season, particularly with his decision-making. After some of the poor decisions that plagued portions of his 2024 season, the quarterback showed greater poise and improved his ability to operate from the pocket in 2025.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Did Maiava benefit from NFL Draft picks at receiver last season? Of course,” The Athletic’s Dane Brugler wrote in the scouting take. “But several elements of his operation took a positive jump in 2025 independent of the talent around him.”

Brugler specifically pointed to Maiava’s decision-making, pocket poise and improved touch when throwing between levels of coverage.

That progress came during a season in which Maiava threw for 3,711 yards, 24 touchdowns and completed 65.8 percent of his passes while averaging 9.2 yards per attempt. He also added six rushing touchdowns.

The Questions Keeping Maiava Out of Tier One

The Athletic pointed to the quarterback’s occasional willingness to force throws into tight coverage, as well as inconsistencies with his lower-body mechanics. The loss of his top two receivers from last season, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane, also creates a significant question entering 2026.

That is where the comparison to No. 8-ranked Sam Leavitt becomes particularly interesting.

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles out of the backfield against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Leavitt made the cut to fit into tier one of The Athletic’s rankings; however, Maiava enters the season with a stronger statistical résumé as a passer and more proven durability after a full season of Big Ten play.

That makes the difference between the two rankings feel a little less like a gap in talent and more like a debate between projection and proven production.

Why Maiava’s Ceiling Could Be Higher Than No. 9

Despite being listed as a tier two quarterback, Maiava undoubtedly has tier one potential. USC returns all five starters across the offensive line. A more cohesive front could give Maiava the clean pocket and extra time needed to work through progressions rather than relying on his arm talent to make difficult throws.

The Trojans will also need to replace Lemon and Lane, but USC still has options in the receiving corps. Tanook Hines will likely take on a larger role after making an impact last season, specifically with a standout performance against Oregon and another against TCU.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava has already seen the defenses, hostile road environments and pressure situations that come with leading USC through a full Big Ten schedule.

The Athletic believes Maiava is close, and with a proven statistical foundation, improved decision-making and a more experienced USC roster around him, the No. 9 quarterback in the country could have a chance to prove he belongs even higher.

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