Interesting Stat Shines Light on USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava's Impact

Returning quarterback Jayden Maiava rises as a big reason behind the USC Trojans' hype machine growing larger.

Maiava isn't just sparking Heisman Trophy buzz in the land of troy. He's fueling NFL Draft chatter too, with some scouts believing he could emerge as the latest first overall pick from coach Lincoln Riley.

Jayden Maiava Lands First in This Rare Category

Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The right-handed passer racked up 265 total completions last season and piled 3,711 yards for a new career-high.

But those numbers aren't the uncanny stats being presented here. Pro Football Focus revealed that Maiava delivered the most 20+ yard downfield strikes compared to any quarterback last season with 39 total.

That's right, Maiava nearly hit his targets on 40 passes when his throws sailed past 20 yards. Which further emboldens why his arm strength is garnering buzz.

Maiava isn't just non-hesitant to test defensive coverages deep down the field. He hits his deep targets at a high rate, which will get general managers and NFL owners fawning over what that arm talent can do for their teams in the future.

Fans and analysts can even take a closer look at what Maiava's longest pass was in all 13 games too. His shortest long throw in a game was a 28-yarder against Michigan, which still became a 31-13 Trojans rout. Maiava even completed a 59-yarder and 51-yard strike against two ranked foes Notre Dame and Oregon, respectively, during 2025. But Maiava hit between 28 to 74 yards in every game last season.

Determining if This Jayden Maiava Stat Compares to Caleb Williams

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava, center, scrambles against Oregon during the second half Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

Maiava overheard landing in the shadow of Caleb Williams the moment he arrived to Los Angeles. The former UNLV Rebels star immediately proved he can build his own legacy post Williams.

Including hitting a few marks that the Chicago Bears quarterback didn't hit before his final season with the Trojans.

Jun 11, 2026; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass the ball during Minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In drawing a comparison to Williams' next-to-last season at USC, Maiava matched the same number of 70+ yard completions. Except he delivered his in the first two weeks. Williams' shortest long throw in a game was a 22-yarder compared to the aforementioned 28. Maiava even took fewer sacks compared to Williams.

Of course, Williams delivered the more touchdowns at 42, tossed the fewest interceptions at five and won the Heisman in that 2022 campaign. Yet still, Maiava turned to his own second season to show the CFB world that he's an impact performer and prime fit for Riley.

USC Schedule Can Catapult Jayden Maiava Stat Even Higher

Southern California’s Jayden Maiava throws downfield against Oregon during the first half Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Maiava faces defenses that struggled immensely defending the pass last season. Starting with San Jose State, the nation's 114th-ranked pass defense from a year ago.

He's also going to face Louisiana (No. 79 versus the pass in 2025), Rutgers (76th overall), Wisconsin (62nd in 2025) and Maryland (ranked at No. 82) this season. Leading to the belief Maiava can hit more 20+ yard completions this season.

But there will be units that will test him. Starting with Fresno State on Sept. 4; with the Bulldogs allowing the second-fewest passing yards last season and having former USC linebacker coach Matt Entz leading them. Entz got a glimpse of Maiava's strengths and weaknesses in his truncated USC run and will aim to exploit the quarterback.

Then there's the Big Ten trio of Oregon, Ohio State and Indiana which built a stout defensive identity over the years. And all three feature playmakers who'll aim to frustrate Maiava.

But fans could be looking at USC's next Heisman winner if Maiava shreds them all with more 20+ yard throws and surpasses Williams' 42-touchdown mark.

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