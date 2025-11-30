What USC Coach Lincoln Riley Said About Trojans’ Future Following UCLA Win
Los Angeles - USC overcame some early first half struggles to defeat their crosstown rival UCLA 29-20 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to finish the regular season at 9-3.
It's a three-game improvement from last year's regular season and USC coach Lincoln Riley was excited about the direction the program is headed in his postgame presser.
"I think there's so much to build on," Riley said. "These two guys here (talking about senior tight end Lake McRee and linebacker Eric Gentry) and a lot of guys in that locker room are responsible for it. This program is going to get better. We'll have better teams here in the future than this team, but I don't know if we'll have a more important one."
Riley has the USC program on an upwards trajectory, and he credits the Trojans last two seasons for it.
"I thought last year's team paved the way for this year's team to take some big steps," Riley said. "We did that. This year's team certainly paved the way for the future here, which couldn't be more exciting."
Game Recap
USC marched down the field on its opening possession, capped off by a King Miller 5-yard touchdown that put them ahead early. However, the Trojans had two possessions deep into UCLA territory in the first half that resulted in no points.
Ryon Sayeri came into the contest having missed only two kicks this season, both of which hit off the upright. He missed two against the Bruins, one which was blocked. UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava had very little resistant moving the ball with his arm and legs and the Bruins headed into the locker room at halftime leading 10-7.
After going 3-and-out on its first possession of the second half, the Trojans started to get going late in the third quarter. Maiava orchestrated a 91-yard drive and connected with Lemon for a 32-yard touchdown in closing seconds of the quarter to go up 14-10. It was Lemon's 11th touchdown catch of the season as he continues to strengthen his case for the Biletnikoff Award.
A 2-yard receiving touchdown from Lake McRee early in the fourth quarter put the Trojans up by two scores. Miller's second score of the game, this time a 41-yard dash to the end zone, put the finishing touches on the Trojans victory.
Defensively, the Trojans held UCLA to zero points in the second half, the second consecutive game they have done that at home going back to their win over Iowa.
"Tremendous win, proud of the response in the second half, another dominant performance defensively there in the second half, special teams and offense," Riley said. "We just got on a big run there as a team and really separate."
Undefeated at the Coliseum
The win improved the Trojans to 7-0 at the Coliseum this season, marking the second time in Riley's tenure that USC has gone undefeated at home. The other time came in Riley's first season in Los Angeles back in 2022.
"That was a fun night at the Coliseum right there, another phenomenal atmosphere," Riley said. "One of the things we talked about earlier in the season with this team was protecting our home. And there's two parts to that, it's one, us as a program coming in here, playing well at home. And then the flip side of that is the Coliseum lit up like it was tonight. It was a major factor in the game. Again, an awesome atmosphere and it has been all year. For us to run the table at home, play the way that we did was really key to this season."