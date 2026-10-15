USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Sends Honest Pitch to NFL Scouts

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava is aware of the scrutiny hovering above him in 2026. General managers and NFL scouts are watching with critical eyes as the quarterback leads the nation's No. 19 team.

Maiava has already played in front of 29 different NFL scouts representing 19 teams for the Sept. 26 Oregon showdown. He's also attracted local scouts affiliated with the Los Angeles Chargers, along with the rest of the Trojans.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Still, Maiava is dealing with multiple stigmas attached to him and past coach Lincoln Riley quarterbacks, including if Maiava is more of a product of a system and lacks the athleticism of past Riley passers named Caleb Williams, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts for one season.

Jayden Maiava's Fiery Message for NFL General Managers

Maiava appeared on the "Outta Pocket" podcast hosted by past Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III. RG3 himself asked the burning question, channeling an NFL GM:

"So if an NFL general manager were to ask, 'Why should I trust Jayden Maiava with my franchise?' What would you tell him?"

Maiava didn't mince words by dropping this fiery response. Including bringing up a past game that showed Maiava's true grit on the field.

Jayden Maiava on why an NFL GM should trust him as their franchise QB,



“I’m going to give him everything I’ve got…I’m

Gonna die for this…The Northwestern clip from last year…I put my life on the line for the team….if you go 100% good things happen out of it.#FightOn pic.twitter.com/CliQHz7bq6 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 14, 2026

"I’m going to give him everything I’ve got," Maiava began. "I'm never going to hold back. Everything that's me and who I am is what you're going to get. Put on a pedal all way and I'm not going to stop.

I'm gonna die for this."

He later told general managers via Griffin that there's one game that speaks to how Maiava is prepared for the NFL. Which came during the 2025 season.

"The Northwestern clip from last year. I put my life on the line for the team," he said, which is best known for Maiava burying his shoulder after throwing a costly interception, but forcing a fumble in the process. "A lot of coaches and GMs will think it was an idiot thing to do or not. But my thought process was putting myself on the line. If I can have that slight one percent chance to give my life on the line, if you go 100 percent, good things happen out of it."

Next Games can Determine Jayden Maiava's Draft Stock

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava has shown more efficiency compared to the first two seasons of his USC career. He walked into the Sept. 26 contest against Oregon with 12 touchdowns and just one interception, the best four-game mark he's ever delivered. He still threw more touchdowns (two) than picks despite taking the 41-27 loss to the Ducks.

But Maiava also showed he can drown out loud decibel levels inside a hostile environment, as proven by his 301-yard, three-touchdown night against Penn State. So Maiava certainly has answered the question of how he can handle noisy venues, especially when the game is tight.

However, these next stretch of games will really determine Maiava's draft stock starting with the Oct. 24 road trip to Wisconsin. The Badgers are playing their best football in the era of coach Luke Fickell and historically, Camp Randall is just as loud and hostile.

Oct 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) scrambles with the ball against the Washington Huskies during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Hooper-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But then Ohio State comes to town as USC's highest-ranked opponent on the schedule for a Halloween showdown. Best believe Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia will aim to create confusion and chaos for Maiava. Then defending national champion Indiana awaits USC on Nov. 14, and the Hoosiers have produced a top-10 defense under coach Curt Cignetti.

Even the Nov. 28 showdown against rival UCLA takes on a new meaning. This could involve Big Ten title game implications if USC enters with only one loss and the Bruins are unbeaten. That LA showdown certainly will lure out NFL scouts, possible GMs too. But those four games may really determine if Maiava becomes Riley and USC's next Day 1 of the draft quarterback.

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