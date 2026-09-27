USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shares Thoughts on Dante Moore's Injury
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The No. 12 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season to the hands to their longtime rivals, No. 20 Oregon Ducks, 41-27. While penalties, the defense and Lincoln Riley will likely take most of the heat, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava kept the Trojans’ in the fight with solid play. He finished the game completing 23 of 42 passes for 326 yards (54.8 completion percentage), two total touchdowns, an interception with a quarterback-rating of 130.9.
During the post-game press conference, Maiava was solemn as usual and had little to say about the offense’s performance as a whole, but he shared his thoughts on the injury of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.
Jayden Maiava on Dante Moore
In the second quarter, the Oregon offense was facing second-and-nine at USC’s 23-yard line. During the play, Moore escaped the pocket and slid for a first down. Mid-slide, Trojan linebacker Desman Stephens II came in full steam, lowering his shoulder to Moore’s head.
“I mean, you hate to see it,” was all Maiava had to say about Moore’s injury.
It was a scary sight on the field and incited scuffles between both squads. Following the play and ejection, Stephens' celebration received a lot of backlash online from fans and media alike. In the midst of the the chaos, Maiava was seen checking in on Moore.
Maiava stayed until Moore was carted off of the field and even appeared to give his peer words of encouragement.
Jayden Maiava’s Week 4 Performance
Compared to Week 3, where Maiava was rattled – a drop in accuracy, a few interceptable passes and a near fumble – by Rutgers’ feisty defense, Maiava remained calm and battled in the pocket to overcome a consistent and physical pass rush from the Ducks’ defense.
Oregon was able to come away with two sacks (both in the first quarter) and four quarterback hits, but Maiava was poised and delivered chain-moving throws. Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who stepped up as Maiava’s No. 1 option, was the recipient of those throws and racked up seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown by the final whistle.
Dixon-Wyatt’s lone score was a on-a-rope, 31-yard completion by Maiava.
Maiava also led two, game-tying drives:
- An eight-play, 44-yard drive to tie the game up 10-10 in the first quarter.
- A seven-play, 75-yard drive, where Maiava threw for 47 yards, to tie the game up 27-27 near the start of the fourth quarter.
The only stain on Maiava’s performance was the possible game-tying drive at the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter. After connecting with Zacharyus Williams on a 21-yard completion, Maiava threw three consecutive incompletions, which resulted in a turnover-on-downs. The final drive of the game was a bit disappointing as well with Maiava opting to check-down routes. His lone interception was a meaningless ball that only muddied his statline.
This sudden drop off could arguably be pinned on the play calling, but if USC wants a shot at a Big Ten championship or playoff berth, it will be because of the play of Maiava.
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Luke A. Perez is a writer for USC Trojans On SI. Luke started his sports career as a recreational flag and tackle football coach. He continues his passion for coaching as a Youth Engagement Coach for the Los Angeles Rams where he serves the L.A. community. At Azusa Pacific University, where Luke received his BA in Journalism, he worked as the News Section Editor for the student-run media outlet. Shortly after graduating, Luke joined 247Sports as a Trending Sports Writer. Luke became a high school sports contributor for Southern California News Group to cover football in the San Gabriel Valley. When Luke isn't watching football or combat sports, he's at the movies, checking out new cafes, catching up on books, or enjoying a run at the beach.Follow lukeeanthonyy