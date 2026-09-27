USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Shares Thoughts on Dante Moore's Injury

The No. 12 USC Trojans suffered their first loss of the season to the hands to their longtime rivals, No. 20 Oregon Ducks, 41-27. While penalties, the defense and Lincoln Riley will likely take most of the heat, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava kept the Trojans’ in the fight with solid play. He finished the game completing 23 of 42 passes for 326 yards (54.8 completion percentage), two total touchdowns, an interception with a quarterback-rating of 130.9.

During the post-game press conference, Maiava was solemn as usual and had little to say about the offense’s performance as a whole, but he shared his thoughts on the injury of Oregon quarterback Dante Moore.

Jayden Maiava on Dante Moore

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) runs for a ten-yard gain runs for a ten-yard gain against the USC Trojans defense during the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the second quarter, the Oregon offense was facing second-and-nine at USC’s 23-yard line. During the play, Moore escaped the pocket and slid for a first down. Mid-slide, Trojan linebacker Desman Stephens II came in full steam, lowering his shoulder to Moore’s head.

“I mean, you hate to see it,” was all Maiava had to say about Moore’s injury.

It was a scary sight on the field and incited scuffles between both squads. Following the play and ejection, Stephens' celebration received a lot of backlash online from fans and media alike. In the midst of the the chaos, Maiava was seen checking in on Moore.

Maiava stayed until Moore was carted off of the field and even appeared to give his peer words of encouragement.

Jayden Maiava came over to check on Dante Moore, who is being put on the stretcher right now. pic.twitter.com/yEBDMygHUv — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 27, 2026

Jayden Maiava’s Week 4 Performance

Sep 26, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to throws a pass against the Oregon Ducks during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared to Week 3, where Maiava was rattled – a drop in accuracy, a few interceptable passes and a near fumble – by Rutgers’ feisty defense, Maiava remained calm and battled in the pocket to overcome a consistent and physical pass rush from the Ducks’ defense.

Oregon was able to come away with two sacks (both in the first quarter) and four quarterback hits, but Maiava was poised and delivered chain-moving throws. Freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who stepped up as Maiava’s No. 1 option, was the recipient of those throws and racked up seven receptions for 114 yards and a touchdown by the final whistle.

Dixon-Wyatt’s lone score was a on-a-rope, 31-yard completion by Maiava.

Jayden Maiava drops a DIME to freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt pic.twitter.com/aSFCF14ayJ — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) September 27, 2026

Maiava also led two, game-tying drives:

An eight-play, 44-yard drive to tie the game up 10-10 in the first quarter.

A seven-play, 75-yard drive, where Maiava threw for 47 yards, to tie the game up 27-27 near the start of the fourth quarter.

The only stain on Maiava’s performance was the possible game-tying drive at the 8:35 mark of the fourth quarter. After connecting with Zacharyus Williams on a 21-yard completion, Maiava threw three consecutive incompletions, which resulted in a turnover-on-downs. The final drive of the game was a bit disappointing as well with Maiava opting to check-down routes. His lone interception was a meaningless ball that only muddied his statline.

This sudden drop off could arguably be pinned on the play calling, but if USC wants a shot at a Big Ten championship or playoff berth, it will be because of the play of Maiava.

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