USC Quarterback Recruit Trey Wright Turning Heads in Junior Season

It’s well-documented how meticulous USC coach Lincoln Riley is when it comes to recruiting and ultimately offering high school quarterbacks.

He doesn’t have a long offer list for the position. He only offered one quarterback in the 2027 class, four-star LSU commit Peyton Houston. For the 2028 class, Riley and offensive coordinator Luke Huard worked out several quarterbacks over the summer, and still none of them walked away with an offer.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, one player emerged in early August, Frisco Lone Star (Texas) quarterback Trey Wright, who was rated as a three-star prospect at the time, but has since been elevated to a four-star. An offer from Riley immediately put Southern Cal at the top of the leaderboard for the Texas native and he announced his pledge a week later.

Riley and his staff identified one quarterback in the 2028 class and went all-in on pursing him, passing on highly touted local quarterbacks and other five-star prospects.

The Trojans weren’t worried about Wright’s recruiting ranking because they had found a signal-caller that fits Riley’s offense and has drawn comparisons to Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray, who also came from the state of Texas and won of Heisman Trophy under Riley at Oklahoma in 2018.

Those Murray comparisons aren’t going anywhere anytime soon as Wright is putting up mind boggling numbers in his junior season.

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USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 31, 2026. Ohio State lost 30-18. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wright had a nation-leading 5,826 total yards as a sophomore in 2025 and accounted for 59 total touchdowns.

The Trojans commit has been even better as a junior. Wright has Lone Star at a perfect 10-0. He has accounted for 58 total touchdowns (42 passing, 16 rushing) with only one interception. Numbers that will not only have Wright in the conversation for MaxPreps or Gatorade Player of the Year in the state of Texas, but also nationally.

Wright is a dynamic athlete at 5-foot-11, he received offers to play Division I basketball as a freshman and is a magician with the ball in his hands. That was on display with a highlight reel touchdown run on Thursday night during Lone Star’s blowout win over McKinney North.

BREAKING ANKLES IN FRISCO 😱



The USC commit @itsTreyW3 makes ’em miss and takes it 56 yards to the house! @uscfb



📺 LIVE on X pic.twitter.com/1ZsiAkRjvU — Dave Campbell's Texas Sports (@dctf) November 6, 2026

Every week, USC fans have marveled at what the 2028 commit can do on the field. But he’s not just a really good athlete that is playing quarterback, Wright can also get it done through the air. He broke his school record for passing touchdowns in a game with seven back in early October.

Wright is the only commit in the Trojans 2028 class. He’s been back to USC twice this fall for games against Oregon and Ohio State as he continues to get acclimated to Southern California and the program.

Oct 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He’s put on his recruiting hat as the Trojans have hosted a number of blue-chip prospects in the 2028 cycle for its marquee matchups at the Coliseum and push to continue stacking elite classes on top of their current freshman class.

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