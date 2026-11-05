Kyler Murray Injury Update: NFL Insider Casts Doubt on Vikings QB's Status; Odds vs. Bills Shift

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray is up in the air for Week 9 against the Buffalo Bills due to a hamstring injury that he suffered in the team's Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Earlier this week, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell revealed that Murray is dealing with a hamstring issue and that he'd be re-evaluated this week. Murray and the Vikings don't play until Monday night in Week 9, so they have yet to release a practice report since their first official session will come on Thursday.

That has left the quarterback's status in limbo with the Vikings (6-1) looking to remain in the top spot in the NFC North.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport doesn't believe that Murray is dealing with a long-term injury, but he did mention that Murray may not play since he's a mobile quarterback and can't move around as well. That would pave the way for veteran Carson Wentz to get the start, something he did in place of Murray in Week 2.

Minnesota's odds in this game have dropped quite a bit with Murray's injury, and it's possible they could move further if he sits out in Week 9. Sports Illustrated spoke to oddsmakers about the injury a,d BetMGM's Christian Cipollini, a Senior Trading Manager, explained that the spread would move quite a bit if Wentz gets the start.

"You'll see this line go back down to Bills -3 if Kyler is healthy and does play," Cipollini said. "If it is Wentz this line will probably close around Bills -6. Wouldn't impact futures at the moment, the strength of this team is built through the defense and coaching so a rare one where QB play is more of a bonus for this team."

DraftKings Sportbsook had moved the Vikings to 2.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup, but the line has since shifted back up to Minnesota +3.5. The Vikings opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night, but they were gaining ground at home before the Murray update was released. There's no doubt that oddsmakers view the former No. 1 overall pick as an upgrade over Wentz.

For now, bettors and fans have to wait and see if Murray is able to log at least a limited session in Thursday's practice. Based on the latest odds movement, he seems to be 50/50 for Monday's showdown with Josh Allen and the Bills.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. The Vikings are in the bottom three in the league in EPA/Play and success rate on offense, so Wentz doesn't have a high bar to clear if he's the quarterback on Monday night.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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