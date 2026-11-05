Bills vs. Vikings Odds Shift With Carson Wentz Set to Start for Injured Kyler Murray on Monday

The Minnesota Vikings are turning to former No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season with Kyler Murray dealing with a hamstring injury.

Murray injured himself in the Vikings' loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 8, and he's now considered "week-to-week" for top team in the NFC North through eight weeks. Wentz has played already this season, coming in during Week 1 and starting in Week 2 with Murray out due to a concussion.

Just in: Vikings QB Carson Wentz will start Monday night’s game vs. the Buffalo Bills while Kyler Murray deals with what the team has called a “sore hamstring.” pic.twitter.com/YM6AR24m9q — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2026

Oddsmakers have shifted the odds for Monday night's matchup, dropping the total to 44.5 while the Vikings have moved to 3.5-point underdogs.

DraftKings Sportbsook had moved the Vikings to 2.5-point underdogs at home in this matchup earlier in the week after they opened as three-point underdogs on Sunday night. Minnesota was gaining ground at home before the Murray update was released earlier in the week.

This season, Murray has completed 64.9 percent of his passes for 1,022 yards, five scores and three picks while adding 29 carries for 167 yards on the ground. The Vikings are in the bottom three in the league in EPA/Play and success rate on offense, yet they had one of their best offensive showings in Week 1 after Wentz replaced Murray against the Green Bay Packers.

Wentz has thrown three scores in the 2026 season, but he didn't throw for over 300 total yards in games against Green Bay and Chicago.

The Vikings (6-1) are looking to stay atop the NFC North in Week 9, but a loss to Buffalo would make it vulnerable wiht the Detroit Lions (5-2) and Chicago Bears (6-2) right on their tail.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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