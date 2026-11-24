No. 18 USC Trojans’ receiver Trent Mosley is on pace for one of the best freshman seasons in program history. Making his debut on Trojans Live on Nov. 23, Mosley opened up about his fast start and how he’s been growing throughout the course of the season.

“I say definitely Coach [Lincoln Riley] and Coach [Chad Savage] have been a big help since getting here in January. Then Jayden Maiava – you know the type of player he is – he made it a point to connect with us receivers, not only me but all the guys that came in," Mosley shared. "That just made the transition smooth and allowed me to get all the plays, get everything fast.”

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First Rivalry Game

“Taking in the experience of being in a rivalry game. I definitely watched [USC versus UCLA]. No matter who I was a fan of, this is a huge one that I followed and watched. Going to play in the Rose Bowl is a pretty cool deal to me. I’m just excited and prepared, ready to go.”

Physicality After the Catch

Nov 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries for a first down as he breaks a tackle by Maryland Terrapins defensive back Ricardo Cooper Jr. (25) and forced out of bounds by defensive back Lavain Scruggs (2)in the first half against the Maryland Terrapins at Unit ed Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Besides being an explosive route runner, one of Mosley’s best traits comes from what he does after the catch. The true freshman can be seen fighting for extra yards and shows a willingness to drop his shoulder on a defender. Through 11 games, the freshman All-American has 49 receptions for 720 yards with 397 yards coming from after the catch, per Pro Football Focus.

“Football here in California, in [youth football], is way different than Chicago. I played running back. There wasn't much throwing in Chicago, it was more ‘get the ball and run’…I think just from there and my dad teaching me. He wanted to instill that in us, me and my brothers,” Mosley shared. “Its gotten to the point where my dad doesn't like it no more. I’m trying to work on it – saving the body in dumb situations."

Trent Mosley’s ‘Why’

“Getting here in January, thinking back to all the 6 a.m. runs, the lifts we had and all that work we put in, me and my teammates, being able to go out on the field and show it with them. I think that's what I look back at. Just enjoying, just being in the moment, living it out. It's been a dream come true and I’m grateful for it.”

Getting Coached by Carson Palmer

Aug 30, 1998; Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Southern California quarterback Carson Palmer (15) in action against Purdue at the Los Angeles Coliseum. USC defeated 27-17. Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC legend and Heisman winner Carson Palmer became the head coach of Santa Margarita Catholic in December of 2024, right before Mosley’s senior year. In the 2025 season, Mosley would help lead the first-year head coach to the CIF Southern Section Division 1 Championship.

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“It was great…His perspective of the game and what he’s brought to us, especially at the high school level, it’s real different than any other head coach that is given to their kids in high school. That was a big preparation for coming here [USC]. The things that he gave me even before reaching this. He’s played at the highest level. He’s the best of the best.”

With Palmer at the helm, the USC-Santa Margarita Catholic connection grew strong with many players coming from the program in the 2026 recruiting class.

Biggest Area of Growth

“I would say in the mental aspect of the game. Being able to meet with Coach Savage and Riley and, at this point, you’re learning things everyday. Whether that's from the defense to the schemes of things. It all connects and adds up, has brought me to grow as a player.”

Coming from a Family of Athletes

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V. (3) reacts after a first down during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was very rough and competitive, especially between me and my brothers everyday. Some of the best memories are playing football in the backyard in the snow, tackling each other. We used to play lacrosse," Mosley said about his brothers. "Anything we played really, it always ended in a fight or argument. That all helped grow, it grew all of us. A huge part of football is physicality, so a big part of where I got that from.”

The youngest brother, Grant Mosley, is currently playing football at Santa Margarita. Emmett Mosley V, the oldest brother, is in his second year with the Texas Longhorns. The eldest Mosley sibling, Jalyn Mosley, played Division I soccer at Iowa.

As for Mosley’s parents, Emmett Mosley Sr. and Cindy Mosley, are former collegiate athletes from Notre Dame. His father was a running back and wideout for the Fighting Irish while his mother was a soccer player.

“My mom, she’s very big on mindset. She runs her own company of helping female athletes grow in their mental aspect of the game," Mosley said of his mother. "Not let one play shut you down or bouncing back. I attribute that to her and she’s instilled in all of us as well.”

Wide Receiver Room

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Very competitive. Everyone is super close. We’re always working to get better and push each other. It's a young room and it's great because everybody’s pushing each other, everybody has the same goal and same mindset. It's a great culture to be around.”

Interacting with Young Fans

“After the games, I go and try to find my family. It's pretty cool seeing all the little kids…I was them at one point so I try my best to give back to them and try to make their day like some of them made mine.”

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