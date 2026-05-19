Ranking USC's Big Ten Opponents From Easiest to Hardest

The USC Trojans look to be one of the top contenders in the Big Ten this season and break through to reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. The 2026 season is considered make-or-break for coach Lincoln Riley’s Trojans squad as they remain one of the most historic programs yet to appear in the CFP.

Trojan fans are desperate for USC to compete on a championship stage, and to reach those aspirations, USC will face several challenging Big Ten tests. Starting the season with three consecutive non-conference matchups at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum against the San Jose State Spartans, Fresno State Bulldogs, and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns, the Trojans will then face nine Big Ten opponents.

With the 2026 season just around the corner, here’s a ranking of USC’s Big Ten opponents from easiest to hardest.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

1. Maryland Terrapins

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Maryland Terrapins quarterback Malik Washington (7) drops back to pass during the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

For senior day next season, the Trojans will face the Maryland Terrapins at the Coliseum. This will arguably be one of the easiest games on the Trojans schedule next season, as Maryland was among the bottom teams in the Big Ten last season.

Maryland finished the 2026 season with a 4-8 overall record, including an eight-game losing streak. Expect the Trojans to beat the Terrapins on Senior Day at the Coliseum in convincing fashion.

2. Rutgers Scarlet Knight

Nov 29, 2025; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) celebrates after catching a two point conversion against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

USC's first road matchup of the season will be against the Rutgers Scarlett Knights on Sept. 19 in Piscataway. While Rutgers has challenged top Big Ten teams in the past, expect USC to win its first road game of the season by double digits.

3. Wisconsin Badgers

Luke Fickell on first day of spring practice | Lori Nickel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wisconsin enters the 2026 season looking for a bounce-back season after deciding to retain coach Luke Fickell. While the Badgers are still expected to struggle in 2026, the Trojans could slip up against them in a tough road environment at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison if they aren't careful.

Despite finishing the 2026 season with a 4-8 overall record, Wisconsin did upset two top-25 opponents at Camp Randall last season, including the Washington Huskies and the Illinois Fighting Illini, and looks to pull off another shocker against USC.

4. Washington Huskies

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) warms up prior to the LA Bowl Game against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Two fierce former Pac-12 rivals, the USC Trojans and the Washington Huskies, will meet at the Coliseum on Oct. 3. Depending on USC’s result against the Oregon Ducks the week prior, the matchup against Washington could be a bounce-back opportunity or a trap game after a thrilling win.

Despite the game being at the Coliseum, coach Jedd Fisch’s Washington Huskies group has the tools to upset USC on the road. Demond Williams Jr. will challenge USC’s defense, led by first-year defensive coordinator Gary Patterson.

Last season, Williams was among the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten, throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

5. UCLA Bruins

May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In his first season as coach of the Bruins, Bob Chesney will look to bring the Victory Bell back to UCLA in 2026 as they face the Trojans at the Rose Bowl in the Crosstown Rivalry at the end of the regular season.

UCLA has the opportunity to be an underrated team in the Big Ten this season, as the Bruins return star quarterback Nico Iamaleava. Chesney is making some hefty promises to the Bruins faithful in his first season, going so far as to say that UCLA can win the Big Ten championship. While those aspirations may be a bit of a reach, a win over the Trojans would be a signature one for Chesney in his first year.

6. Penn State Nittany Lions

Apr 25, 2026; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions head coach Matt Campbell answers questions from the media following the Penn State Blue-White Spring game at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

In what could be the annual whiteout game for Penn State, USC’s Oct. 10 matchup against Penn State will be the Trojans' first true road test of the season. Under new head coach Matt Campbell and former USC defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, Penn State will look to exploit USC’s weaknesses.

Lynn knows USC’s team more than anyone else on Penn State's coaching staff, and going up against him in what will be a hostile environment at Beaver Stadium will be a challenge for the Trojans. Under Riley, USC has struggled to win on the road, and the Penn State game provides the Trojans an opportunity to overcome that obstacle.

7. Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti during spring football practice at Memorial Stadium on Thursday, April 2, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

For the first time since joining the Big Ten in 2024, the Trojans will face the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in Bloomington on Nov. 14. Similar to USC’s road matchup against Penn State, Indiana will be another test in the Trojans chase to reach the CFP.

Even with the loss of Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers under coach Curt Cignetti are poised to make another run at the Big Ten championship and national title, with notable transfer additions, including TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and former Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh.

8. Oregon Ducks

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) looks to pass against the Indiana Hoosiers during the first half of the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

What will be among the top marquee matchups of the first month of the college football season, Riley looks to end his struggles against Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks at the Coliseum on Sept. 26. Entering what will be his fifth season as coach of the Trojans, Riley is 0-2 against Oregon, with both losses coming at Autzen Stadium.

Now, Riley gets the opportunity to face Oregon at the Coliseum for the first time. The quarterback duel between two potential Heisman Trophy contenders, Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava, will not only be an exciting watch for fans but could decide what could be a high-scoring early-season Big Ten battle.

9. Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) runs during the NCAA football game against the UCLA Bruins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Nov. 15, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Halloween will be a treat for college football fans as the Trojans will face the Buckeyes at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first time that USC has faced Ohio State since joining the Big Ten in 2024. Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin will look to lead the Buckeyes back to a national championship, and the Halloween matchup against the Trojans will be one of Ohio State's top challenges.

An upset win over Ohio State at the Coliseum would be a signature win for Riley and could be what the Trojans need to play for a Big Ten championship and earn a spot in the CFP next season.

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