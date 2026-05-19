Three Critical USC Games That Set the Tone for the Program's Future

As the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley prepare for the 2026 season, it seems that the pressure continues to ramp up, and the importance of each game continues to get higher.

With the importance of each game continuing to rise, USC must find a way to compete in the Big Ten and potentially have its best season under Riley so far. So here are three games that might be crucial for the Trojans' 2026 campaign.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

1. Rutgers Scarlet Knights

While there are many big-time matchups for the Trojans next season, one of the more important games for USC could be the game against Rutgers. One of the biggest reasons for that is that the game is placed one week before the matchup with Oregon, which could lead to USC potentially overlooking Rutgers.

For the Trojans to truly become a championship-level team, it is crucial to take every opponent seriously and show the same amount of effort and attention each week. Even against an opponent like Rutgers that the Trojans should beat, USC must be able to establish physicality on both sides of the ball.

With the continuity the Trojans have on the offensive line, as all five starters are returning, the Trojans should be able to do a solid job in protecting quarterback Jayden Maiava as well as paving lanes for their running backs King Miller and Waymond Jordan. If USC can dominate on the offensive side of the ball, that could spell problems for their opponents with the creativity that Riley can present as an offensive play caller.

On the defensive side of the ball, USC must stop the run and put pressure on opposing quarterbacks, which is something that the Trojans definitely have the talent to do after adding defensive end Luke Wafle and bringing back defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart.

Even with tougher opponents on the schedule, the game against Rutgers is something that could go a long way in determining USC’s attitude and the result of the 2026 season.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

2. Indiana Hoosiers

Throughout the 2026 season, the Trojans have had a variety of tests, but one of the biggest tests may be going on the road to play the Indiana Hoosiers. After winning a national championship, Indiana has a tremendous opportunity to build off what they did in 2025 and could very well be in the same position next season.

With an opportunity to play against a championship-level team, USC must be prepared to win that game no matter what it takes. For Riley, he faces a very difficult challenge with Curt Cignetti walking across the other sideline. In his time with Indiana, Cignetti has emphasized detail and discipline, which has helped Indiana to become one of the more prominent programs in the Big Ten and in the entire country.

This matchup against the Hoosiers is an opportunity for USC to see where they stack up in the Big Ten, but also against some of the top competition across the country. With a team like Indiana, the Trojans must be disciplined and resilient because this kind of game will very likely take a full 60 minutes. There are some games where the Trojans may be tempted to take their foot off the gas after getting a big lead, but this is not one of those instances.

If Riley and the Trojans can put together a full team effort, USC has the talent and personnel to take down Indiana and potentially make a run at the College Football Playoff.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (wearing white visor) celebrates along with defensive end coach Shaun Nua after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

3. UCLA Bruins

In the final week of the season, USC may have one of its toughest tests with a visit to its biggest rival, the UCLA Bruins. After an inconsistent past few seasons, it appears that UCLA could be headed in the right direction under the leadership of new coach Bob Chesney. After leaving James Madison, Chesney has his eyes set on reviving the UCLA program, and it seems he may be heading in the right direction to do that after a successful offseason.

After playing a grueling Big Ten schedule, the Trojans must find a way to stay motivated as they compete against their biggest rival, which could have massive implications for the Big Ten standings, and if USC can qualify for the College Football Playoff.

Every season, rivalry games seem to have a significant impact on how the standings ultimately shake out, and in some cases, if one team is not ready to go, it can completely derail their hopes for the season. If USC wants to take the next step as a championship contender, that is something they cannot afford to do.

As Riley and the Trojans head into 2026, they must take care of opponents like UCLA when they have the opportunity to, and if USC can take care of business, there is a tremendous opportunity for them to find high-level success in the Big Ten next season.

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