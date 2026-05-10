One Opponent USC Can’t Afford To Overlook Next Season

As the USC Trojans head into the 2026 season, they need to be ready to go every week to take advantage of the opportunities in front of them and put themselves in a position to compete near the top of the Big Ten.

If the Trojans really want to compete at the top of the Big Ten, there is one team that USC cannot afford to overlook next season.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rutgers Scarlet Knights

In the Big Ten conference, there are no easy games, which means that the Trojans must be prepared every week. On USC’s 2026 schedule, one opponent that they cannot afford to overlook is the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. With Rutgers on the schedule, there are two key reasons why the Trojans cannot look past them.

The biggest reasons are that a loss to the Scarlet Knights has the potential to derail USC’s momentum early in the season, in addition to Big Ten title hopes and potentially their opportunity to make the College Football Playoff.

As of now, Rutgers is USC’s fourth game next season, which comes a week before the Trojans start a daunting stretch of playing Oregon, Washington, and Penn State.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A win against Rutgers would likely move USC to a 4-0 start and give the Trojans great momentum as they head into what could be a very difficult part of their schedule. However, a loss could prove to be very difficult to overcome after coming off a disappointing performance and beginning a portion of the schedule that could cause USC’s season to completely fall apart.

In addition to the momentum that could come from the matchup with Rutgers, the result from this game could also make a major impact on the Big Ten standings and the national rankings. A loss to Rutgers at this point in the season could result in the Trojans having to basically win the rest of their games to qualify for the College Football Playoff, in addition to having a chance to make the Big Ten championship game.

With matchups like Oregon, Washington, Penn State, Indiana, and Ohio State still looming, a loss this early in the season to a team that USC should beat would be something that coach Lincoln Riley could be put under a lot of pressure for.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to an official during the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Pressure On Lincoln Riley

For Riley, the pressure to compete for a national championship seems to be mounting every season. Heading into 2026, it could be at an all-time high during his time with the Trojans. Winning in the Big Ten is not easy, but if Riley does want to lead USC to a national title is something that he must figure out how to do.

Heading into next season, Riley will have quarterback Jayden Maiava for the third consecutive season, which could help USC’s offense have a very successful and productive season. The return of Maiava gives the Trojans great continuity and could relieve some pressure on offense, with the fact that he is familiar with the offense.

Regardless of the continuity that USC’s offense has, the offense needs to perform in addition to getting a great showing from the defense. If the Trojans are once again unable to make it to the College Football Playoff or the Big Ten championship, the pressure in 2027 will only pile up.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Big Ten Contention

Heading into the fall, USC has a tough battle ahead in the Big Ten. However, there are plenty of opportunities for the Trojans to prove that they belong at the top of the Big Ten.

Throughout USC's schedule next season are matchups with Oregon, Ohio State, and Indiana, who have all proven to be three of the top teams in the conference as well as three of the top teams in the entire country. If the Trojans are to compete on a national stage, these are the matchups that will indicate if they can stack up with the elite teams in college football.

Last season, USC struggled to win the tough games with losses to Illinois, Notre Dame, and Oregon, all of which occurred on the road. For the Trojans to become one of the more dangerous teams in the Big Ten, winning on the road against elite competition is a must.

As USC prepares for next season, taking care of business in matchups with teams like Rutgers is paramount if they want to compete with the top teams in the Big Ten as well as the elite competition across the country.

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