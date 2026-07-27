Why USC Trojans Receiver Tanook Hines' Impressive Grade Is Only the Beginning

The Big Ten is loaded with talent at the receiver position.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith headlines the big names, which also includes Indiana’s Charlie Becker, Rutgers’ KJ Duff and Oregon’s Dakorien Moore, just to name a few.

Late-Season Emergence From Tanook Hines

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC’s Tanook Hines is the 10th highest-graded returning receiver in the conference according to Pro Football Focus. However, it’s the emergence of Hines the last quarter of the season that has those around the program excited about the sophomore receiver.

Hines earned a starting role coming out of fall camp, despite not enrolling until the summer. He showed flashes early in the season, from a leaping 25-yard catch over a Purdue defender in early September, to a five-catch 67-yard performance against Notre Dame in mid-October.

The Houston native proved early to be someone that quarterback Jayden Maiava had a ton of confidence in. Hines was a willing blocker and his impact went beyond catching passes.

Everything clicked in a late-November matchup against Oregon, when he reeled in six receptions for 141 yards and a touchdown. With double-digit games under his belt by that point, Hines no longer felt like a freshman.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the Alamo Bowl, Hines took on the No. 1 wide receiver role with Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane opting out of the contest to prepare for the NFL Draft. It served as a test case and Hines aced it. He was in-sync with Maiava all night and caught six passes for a career-high 163 yards. He finished third on the team in receptions and receiving yards and led all Big Ten freshman in yards per catch.

Hines blossomed into a true three-level receiving threat for Maiava and will now lead a new-look receiver room in 2026.

New-Look Receiving Corps

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Zacharyus Williams (0) runs just short of the end zone during the second half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The sophomore wideout missed all of spring after undergoing an offseason procedure. While the Trojans would certainly prefer to have Hines on the field, it gave Maiava 15 practices to work exclusively with a new crop of receivers.

USC signed six receivers in the 2026 class. Trent Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Tron Baker drew rave reviews consistently throughout the spring. Boobie Feaster is a highly decorated receiver from the state of Texas. Four-star Luc Weaver and three-star Roderick Tezeno round out the class.

NC State transfer Terrell Anderson adds experience to the room, having appeared in every game the past two seasons with the Wolfpack. Redshirt sophomore Zacharyus Williams was a big addition in the portal last spring. He returns after being limited to five games because of an injury. Sophomore Corey Simms and redshirt freshman Romero Ison were four-star recruits in the 2025 class.

Southern Cal would use anywhere from four to five receivers in their rotation a year ago. In previous years under coach Lincoln Riley, they used between six to eight receivers. A big reason for the dip last season was to keep star receivers Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane on the field for a majority of the snaps. The depth also wasn’t quite there.

USC is young at the position this year but they have more overall talent in the room than a year ago. The amount of receivers used in the rotation should reflect it.

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