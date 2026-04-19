Inside Transfer Receiver Terrell Anderson's Transition Into USC's Offense

Star receivers Makai Lemon, the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner, and Ja’Kobi Lane are headed off to the NFL, while Jaden Richardson exhausted his eligibility, which meant USC had to retool at the position for returning quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The Trojans signed six receivers this past recruiting cycle, but they needed to add a veteran. So, they added NC State transfer Terrell Anderson during the singular transfer portal window in January. After taking part in spring practice, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Luke Huard says Anderson’s transition into the USC offense has been smooth so far.

What Terrell Anderson Brings to USC’s Offense

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (leff) and wide receivers coach Dennis Simmons react against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A former top-100 recruit in the 2024 class, Anderson brings experience to the receiver room, having appeared in every game over the past two seasons with the Wolfpack.

Last season, Anderson had a breakout campaign, where he reeled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and with five touchdowns. Targeting players that have proven Power Four production was a point of emphasis for USC in the portal. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Detroit native gives Maiava a polished route runner on the outside and new vertical threat.

“Very smooth route runner, tremendous ball skills. When you go from one program to another, there might be some carry over, some similar plays, but everybody's got their own unique language, and I think he's adopted and learned our language pretty quick," Huard said. "Coach [Dennis] Simmons has done a great job with him, and I like where he's at. We got a long way to go, but I feel him and our quarterbacks have developed a good chemistry thus far, and I look forward to that continuing here through the next few months before training camp.”

USC receivers coach Dennis Simmons has an impressive resume. He coached Biletnikoff Award winner Michael Crabtree nearly two decades ago at Texas Tech. While at Oklahoma he coached Biletnikoff Award winner and Heisman Trophy finalist Dede Westbook. CeeDee Lamb and Marquise Brown were All-Americans and first round picks. Former USC receiver Jordan Addison was also a first round pick.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson instantly became the oldest player in the Trojans receiver room when he arrived this winter. Right now, there hasn’t been a push to become a vocal leader as he continues to get acclimated to everything at USC but Anderson can lead by example.

“The initial push for him is to a learn the system, and I think that's kind of where it starts," Huard said. "Obviously, we recruited him not just because he's a good player, but he's a really good person. He's got good work habits, and I just like the overall way that he's attacked things thus far. As you continue to make more time and reps in this in this program, usually the voice will start following a little bit more, but certainly his experience for that room is very valuable. Love the characteristics that he displayed this spring and look forward to him continuing to get better.”

Intriguing Position Battle Brewing at Wide Receiver

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Anderson is expected to be a plug-and-play starter opposite of sophomore Tanook Hines in the fall but is certainly going to be pushed by several young players in the room.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt was a massive addition to the Trojans recruiting class when he flipped from Ohio State on National Signing Day. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product shined this spring and showed why USC was persistent in their pursuit of him this past fall. It felt like every other day freshman Tron Baker’s name was brought up by a veteran player the last couple weeks of practice.

Sophomore Corey Simms was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class, and freshman Luc Weaver was the same in the 2026 class. Both have great size on the outside.

Southern Cal will get another boost when Boobie Feaster, the No. 4 receiver and top 50 recruit, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings enrolls next month. Feaster is a decorated player in the state of Texas, leading DeSoto to two state championships in three seasons. A three-time MaxPreps All-American, Feaster will be just 17 years old this fall after reclassifying. Three-star Roderick Tezeno will also enroll next month.

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