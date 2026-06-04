Returners, Recruits, Transfers Drive USC Trojans' Offensive Ranking

Heading into 2026, USC is already being projected as one of the best offenses in the nation. ESPN’s SP+ rankings have USC ranked No. 13 overall and Pro Football Network ranks them No. 5 in the country. While the Trojans’ 2026 campaign has a different feel compared to the past, the anticipation and expectation of the offense is nothing new to Lincoln Riley.

Since Riley came to Southern Cal, he has elevated the Trojans offense instantly. In 2022, Riley and former Trojan quarterback Caleb Williams led Southern Cal to the No. 3 total offense (506.6 yards per game) and No. 3 scoring offense (41.4 points per game) in the nation. In 2023, the dynamic duo continued last season’s success – No. 10 total offense (467.6 yards per game) and No. 3 scoring offense (41.8 points per game).

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

When the Trojans moved to the Big Ten, there was a slight dip in production due to a transitional phase. Riley was still able to get his side of the ball within the top-10, but the picture was starting to come together in 2025 when Jayden Maiava was named the full-time starter – No. 6 total offense, No. 12 scoring offense and No. 4 passing offense.

Now the picture will look complete with USC returning starters, the 2026 recruiting class and transfer portal pick-ups.

Most Returners in the Big Ten

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) celebrates his touchdown scored against the Northwestern Wildcats with offensive lineman Justin Tauanuu (74) and quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As the Trojans entered their spring session, the official number of returners reported was 17 – the most in the Big Ten. Some notable offensive returners are Maiava (3,711 passing yards and 24 touchdowns in 2025), receivers Tanook Hines (34 receptions, 561 yards, two touchdowns) and Zacharyus Williams (three receptions, 80 yards), along with all five offensive linemen.

Tobias Raymond, Justin Tauanuu, Alani Noa, Elijah Paige and Kilian O'Connor weren’t able to play together as a unit due to injuries, but offensive line coach Zach Hanson was still able to make the position group nationally ranked, No. 12 in sacks allowed (15) and No. 55 in rushing yards per game (169.46), with seven different rotations. Incoming freshmen like five-star tackle Keenyi Pepe and four-star interior linemen Vlad Dyakonov and Esun Tafa will only strengthen the unit.

Another plus for the Trojan offense is that they are the only program in the country with three consecutive seasons of the same head coach, coordinator and starting quarterback.

No. 1 Overall Recruiting Class in the Nation

USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle | USC Trojans freshman defensive end Luke Wafle

USC’s 32-player class of 2026 was unanimously ranked No. 1 in the nation (247Sports, On3/Rivals, ESPN) heading into the offseason. The class consists of nine top-100 players, four five-star recruits, 19 four-star recruits, including 20 home-grown players from California.

True freshmen like edge rusher Luke Wafle, tight end Mark Bowman, wideout Trent Mosley, linebacker Talanoa IIi and safety Madden Riordan have all been named as possible day-one starters or impactful rotational players at their position group.

In addition to landing blue-chip prospects and home talent, a majority of the incoming freshmen chose to forgo their senior year of high school football or reclassify to graduate a semester early in efforts to join USC in the spring. These extra reps will not only ease the players into the program but also help them learn their respective schemes while developing early.

Use of the Transfer Portal

Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) catches a pass against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons in second half at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images | Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

The Trojans acquired six players from the transfer portal, all with 56 starts underneath their belts with an average age of 22 years old.

Former NC State wideout Terrell Anderson is the lone offensive player for good reason. The former top-100 player of 2024 posted 36 catches for 629 yards and five touchdowns with the Wolfpack last season. His size, speed and ability to play the slot or outside position make him a defensive mismatch.

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