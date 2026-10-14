USC Receiver Trent Mosley Sheds Light on Return From Injury

True freshman Trent Mosley jumped out of the gate early as the No. 1 receiver in the Trojans’ offense. Through the first three games, Mosley led the receiving corps with 13 receptions, 255 yards and four touchdowns. Then in Week 2, Mosley suffered a right knee injury. The injury required a minor procedure, which sidelined the freshman for three games. In Week 6, in what was shaping up to be a pivotal game for USC, the star wideout returned.

Entering the Penn State game, Mosley was originally listed as “questionable,” but he was determined to be back on the field.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was a real game-time decision, but I just was preparing to play,” Mosley revealed during his post-practice interview. “Just trying to feel it out and, you know, during warm-ups felt good and we went with it.”

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava picked up where he left off with Mosley as he had nine receptions for 111 yards and a score.

“I felt great,” Mosley said about his return. “I'm just glad to be out there with my teammates and help out in the ways I can.”

First Career Road Game

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion players run onto the field as fireworks explode overhead prior to the game against the Southern California Trojans at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Mosley’s return even more impressive is that it was the first road game of his college career. On top of that, it was at Beaver Stadium during the infamous White Out crowd that is known to give opposing offenses fits.

“It was pretty crazy. Definitely topped anything I've been in before,” Mosley said about the atmosphere. “I think the part that threw me off the most was just I'm used to like when we make a good play, it's loud. But it was a complete opposite, it was dead quiet. But it was definitely fun, fun to be in that environment.”

“I think that what stood out is that we did do a lot of good things. But then, we do have a lot to work on, and we’re not where we want to be at,” Mosley said about the team’s performance in the 31-23 victory. “This week, we're spending a lot of time to focus on those things that we need to get better moving forward.”

The offense finished the game racking up a total of 430 yards – 301 passing, 120 rushing – 25 first downs, zero turnovers, going five-for-11 on third-downs and going two-for-two on fourth-down conversions with only two offensive penalties (three total).

Being a Key Piece in the Trojans’ Offense

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During Maiava’s post-practice interview on Oct. 13, the quarterback shared his excitement for having Mosley back, saying that the freshman wideout contributes to more touchdowns for the offense.

“It's pretty cool. I mean, I'm just trying to do my part,” Mosley said about his quarterback’s compliment. “I mean, having him throw me, throw it to us, the receivers, it's always a help. You know, he gets the ball to us perfectly placed. So, it's just great to have him out there too.”

With Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson out with injuries at the start of the year, Mosley became Maiava’s go-to target. Even when the veteran pass catchers made their return to the rotation, the true freshman remained Maiava’s top guy. With Mosley’s performance and involvement in the offense post-injury, fans and Maiava are thrilled that he’s back like he never left.

“It's great. I mean, we built it over time we've been here, and it's only grown and through the season, it's just going to continue to grow,” Mosley said about his chemistry with Maiava.

Pride in Blocking

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Mosley was moving the chains and scoring, one of his highlight plays happened as a blocker. In the third quarter, the Trojans’ offense was facing second-and-four at Penn State’s 13-yard line. Lincoln Riley dialed up an option play that Maiava ended up pitching to King Miller. Mosley cleared the way for the sophomore back as he scored a touchdown.

“I think it's a big thing. I mean, the one thing they stress here is they say, ‘A block that could help a 40-yard run is like dropping a 40-yard pass if your guy makes a tackle.’ So I mean, taking pride in your blocks and establishing the run game, doing your part, I think that's huge for any offense to be able to run the ball, and receivers have a big part in that.”

Recovery Process

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) s cores on a 68-yard touchdown reception against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I mean, first off, the trainers we have are top of line. Working with them every day to give back was a big part of my recovery. And then we also got a recovery room [in the Bloom Football Performance Center], and using those type of things that are in there to get me back.”

“Probably the red light ... There's nap pods in there. Both are pretty nice,” Mosley said about his favorite recovery equipment. “Pretty good. Feel rested.”

New Pregame Ritual With Mark Bowman

Sep 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) leaps over Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns cornerback Avery Demery (10) and defensive lineman Priest Ashe (0) on a 35-yard reception in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Over the past two weeks, Mosley has been spotted walking around the field barefoot – grounding – with fellow freshman Mark Bowman during pregame warmups. The tight end has missed the past two games due to an undisclosed injury.

“I actually just followed Mark. He's big on grounding and natural healing,” Mosley said. “So, before a game, he was talking to me about it, and he was like, ‘I'm going to do it.’ So I was like, might as well. Like it doesn't hurt. So just went out there with him.”

Coincidentally, since partaking in the pregame ritual the Trojans have won two games in a row.

“Maybe. Who knows, who knows. Stay tuned,” Mosley said when asked if he would continue grounding to keep the streak going.

Goals During the Bye Week

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I think I want to work on – one, blocking. I had some good blocks, but just overall I could do a lot better. Then just getting back into cutting and making cleaner cuts, cleaner routes.”

Vlad Dyakonov’s Big Game

Mosley wasn't the only true freshman that made an impact in the Week 6 victory. Prior to the game, veteran left tackle Elijah Paige was listed as a game-time decision. Ultimately Paige did not play, making way for four-star lineman Vlad Dyakonov to get his first career start.

“It was pretty cool seeing him out there. I think just the fact that, you know, he was ready for his moment and his preparation showed,” Mosley said about his fellow 2026 recruiting class member. “He was going out there in an environment he played in. He did his job real well. So it's credit to him of what he was able to do. I’m glad he got his chance.”

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