USC Trojans Receivers Makai Lemon, Ja'Kobi Lane Ranked Among Top College Football Players
The USC Trojans have a rich history of producing some of the top wide receivers in the NFL, and USC coach Lincoln Riley's offense continues to attract some of the best pass-catchers in the nation to play for the Trojans. In a recent ranking of college football players for the 2025 season by CBS Sports' Blake Brockermeyer, USC receivers Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane were included in the top-150.
According to Brockermeyer, Lemon is the No. 56 overall player in the nation and Lane is No. 119. Only a few Big Ten receivers ranked above Lemon as the Trojans have one of the best offensive weapons in the country on their roster.
"USC's leading receiver with 760+ yards and only one drop on 52 catches. Go-to option in the short and intermediate game — 34 first downs," wrote Brockermeyer in his analysis of Lemon. "Elite RAC skills with the ability to hit the deep ball when given chances."
For Lane, Brockermeyer pointed out his elite athleticism in Riley's offense.
"Stats don't pop, but the tape sure and situational context does — 12 (touchdowns) as a red-zone and deep-ball threat. Long, fluid athlete with a huge catch radius and ability to win after the catch. Expect more volume and a breakout season ahead in Lincoln Riley's system," Brockermeyer said on Lane.
Some of the top receivers in the rankings were Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith (No. 1), Alabama's Ryan Williams (No. 10), Notre Dame's Malachi Fields (No. 19), Texas A&M's Kevin Concepcion (No. 40), Auburn's Eric Singleton Jr. (No. 47), LSU's Aaron Anderson (No. 49), and Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson (No. 55).
In fact, Lemon is the ninth-ranked wide reciever on 's list, and Lane comes in at No. 21 out of the wideouts in the rankings. Former Trojan wideout Duce Robinson, who transferred to the Florida State Seminoles, was ranked No. 137. Additionally, former USC receiver and kick returner Zachariah Branch is ranked No. 135 as he prepares for his first season with the Georgia Bulldogs.
Only a few teams had multiple receivers make Brockermeyer's top-150 player rankings for the 2025 season, including Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, and Georgia. If not for a few transfer portal exits, the Trojans could have had four receivers make the top-150, the most of any program. Instead, talented wideouts like Branch and Robinson will finish their college careers outside of Southern California.
Riley spoke about some of the departures in December after a number of USC players left the program in the winter transfer portal window.
"The reality is you’re going to recruit some transfers to come in, you’re going to have people exit your program, it’s just apart of the world. I’ve learned to not really carry emotion with it. A lot of these are business decisions. I think like I’ve said before on both sides and when those things happen you have to understand it and understand that this is becoming more of a business obviously than it’s ever been," Riley said.
The Trojans might have lost some talent, but they were able to keep the best of the wide receivers, at least according to Brockermeyer, in Southern California.