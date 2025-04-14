What Los Angeles Lakers' Bronny James Said After First NBA Start
The Los Angeles Lakers played their final regular season game of the season. The Lakers lost against the Portland Trail Blazers, 109-81, finishing the season with a 50-32 record. The Lakers had already clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference, giving starters the chance to rest.
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James earned his first start of his NBA career. James was drafted by the Lakers in the second round with the No. 55 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
While his first start may not have gone as he’d hoped, scoring just four points, James played 38 minutes. He went 2-10 with field goals and 0-3 on three-point attempts. James also had three rebounds and six assists.
After the game, James talked about his first start of the season. The rookie discussed the mindset of the team heading into the game.
“We all just went out and played. Try to play as hard as we can and try to get a win. You know, we were shorthanded. So just, you know, going playing as hard as we can, trying to get a win.”
James finished the regular season averaging 5.5 minutes and 2.2 points per game. He finished the year with a field goal percentage of 33.3 and averaged 0.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game.
While the Lakers still have the playoffs ahead, James talked about how he feels his rookie season has gone.
“Thought I got better. I thought I grew as a player and a person,” James said. “Just more work to be done. Feel like my progression has been slow, but getting every day.”
“I feel like I have taken some steps in the right direction and I’m, you know, looking forward to doing that in the years to come,” James said. “I feel like I’ve been doing better.”
When James was with the Los Angeles Lakers, he played in the G League with the South Bay Lakers. The rookie guard played just 11 games, starting in each of them. With South Bay, James averaged 34.2 minutes, scoring 21.9 points per game. He averaged 5.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.9 steals.
James talked about what playing in the G League did for him in his rookie season, highlighting the playing time.
“The reps, just getting some games under my belt, and you know, not just sitting and watching. So just being able to go out there and play my game.”
While James grew up around basketball because of his father, LeBron James, the rookie talked about what he is looking to take away from the playoffs.
“The preparation and thinking the games as much as you know, they do in the playoffs and the intensity of, you know, playoff games and stuff like that,” James said. “I just ready to be open-minded and ready to learn every game.”
James has been developing throughout the season and is still just a young player. He spent just one season with the USC Trojans before declaring for the NBA Draft. With his first regular season and first start under his belt, James will continue growing as a player.
The No. 3 Los Angeles Lakers will face the No. 6 Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs. Game 1 is on Saturday, April 19.