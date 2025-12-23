USC Trojans Signee Peyton Dyer Raves About Incoming Cornerback Recruits

The USC Trojans were aggressive on the recruiting trail, especially when it came to upgrading the cornerback position, landing five prospects in their No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2026 cycle.

Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star Elbert 'Rock' Hill is one of the prized recruits of the Trojans class. USC went all-in on landing the top-ranked player in the state of Ohio, which included Sierra Canyon (Calif.) four-star Brandon Lockhart making his own pitch. Hill visited campus several times in the spring and eventually announced his pledge to USC over Oregon, Alabama and Ohio State in May.

Hoban’s Elbert Hill IV (1) expresses some frustration after a missed interception attempt against Walsh in an OHSAA Division II regional final, Nov. 21, 2025, at Bearcats Stadium in Bedford, Ohio. | Andrew Dolph / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill took his official visit the first weekend in June, the same time as Tyner Academy (Tenn.) four-star Peyton Dyer, when the Trojans began hosting recruits. Dyer would end up committing that weekend. The two made the trip back out west later that month to attend one of USC's summer camps, where they worked out in front of the coaching staff.

"Just working with Rock, it felt great to already be there and get the feeling of what it's going to be like," Dyer said.

A standout during the 7v7 circuit in the spring, Hill carried that momentum into the fall, registering nine interceptions in his senior year. He is a prime candidate to

"Rock is a speedy guy. He has the first step quickness, eyes, feet, break, all of that," Dyer said. "That's what I like to see out of him cause that's what we're gonna need on the field."

MORE: USC Trojans Battling Recruiting Powerhouses for Five-Star Safety

MORE: What Ethan "Boobie" Feaster's State Championship Heroics Mean For USC Recruiting

MORE: What USC's Betting Odds vs. TCU Says About Trojans Amid Opt Outs

Lockhart, a four-year starter in high school at nearby Loyola and Sierra Canyon, was one of the first commits of the 2026 class when he did so as a sophomore. The local 6-foot-2 cornerback is someone that Dyer got to know in the summer as well.

"Brandon is a taller type of guy. He's fast but he's a tall guy so he's like a ballhawk, Dyer said.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star Joshua Holland is another local standout. Holland, a two-way star from one of the prominent high schools in the country, has made a name for himself on the field and left an impression on other recruits on the national circuit during 7v7 tournaments.

"I know about Josh from OT7. What I've seen from him, he's a baller," Dyer said.

Jayden Crowder was a late add to the Trojans 2026 class. The Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star recruit picked up an offer from his hometown school on his visit in October when USC defeated Michigan Oct. 11. He flipped his commitment from Cal to Southern Cal that month.

Stacking Cornerback Classes

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

In the 2024 cycle, the Trojans landed a local four-star recruit in Marcelles Williams, who was a four-year starter at national powerhouse St. John Bosco (Calif.) and the younger brother of former USC safety, Max Williams.

He started 10 games this past season. Among freshman or redshirt freshman in the Big Ten, Williams finished first in pass breakups and defensive stops on pass plays and second in forced incompletions, according the Pro Football Focus.

Last cycle, the Trojans landed another local four-star cornerback in Trestin Castro, who appeared in two games for them this season. RJ Sermons, who was originally the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 cycle, reclassified in the summer and enrolled at USC this fall. The former five-star recruit from nearby Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) did not take a snap, instead, used this season to get acclimated to the college environment and get a head start working with the Trojans staff.

It's position group that overcame some early season struggles and showed tremendous improvement under Trovon Reed as the season progressed. USC allowed 150 or less passing yards in four its final seven games and under 210 passing yards in another two.

Recommended Articles