Why USC Trojans' Record Since Joining Big Ten Is Cause For Concern
Since moving to the Big Ten from the Pac-12 last season, the USC Trojans have struggled to put together wins in conference play. After the latest 34-32 loss to the No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, USC has a 6-6 record against Big Ten teams since joining the conference.
This record, compared to one of their fiercest former Pac-12 rivals, will make USC fans upset about the current state of their program in the Big Ten.
Oregon Ducks Remain Undefeated Since Joining The Big Ten
The No. 2 Oregon Ducks' record in the Big Ten remains undefeated at 11-0 on Saturday night after the statement 30-24 overtime win over the No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions in a whiteout at Beaver Stadium.
Not only has Oregon remained undefeated in conference games since joining the Big Ten, but The Ducks won the conference championship in their first season and beaten some of the top teams in the league, including Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan.
The Ducks' loss to the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl doesn't count towards Oregon's 11-0 Big Ten record.
USC's Recent Struggles in Big Ten Games Compared to Oregon
Many USC fans have been left wondering why the Trojans can't have the same success as the Ducks. USC's losses in the Big Ten are concerning, given who they've lost to in conference play. Last season, the Trojans went 4-5 in conference games, which included losses to Michigan, Minnesota, Penn State, Maryland, and Washington.
All six losses that USC has suffered to Big Ten teams since joining the conference have been decided by seven points or less. USC has shown the ability to win in the Big Ten; it's how they perform late in games that is a cause for concern. The 34-32 loss to Illinois on Saturday was another close loss and a game where USC had multiple opportunities to earn a win on the road.
It's a key reason why coach Lincoln Riley is under extreme pressure to lead USC to a successful season. The results in the key conference games on USC's schedule, including coming up against No. 20 Michigan (Oct. 11), Nebraska (Nov. 1), and No. 2 Oregon (Nov. 22), will define the Trojans' season and Riley's job security as coach.
USC's Opportunity to Get Back on Track in Big Ten Games
USC's matchup against the Michigan Wolverines coming out of the bye week is a prime opportunity for Riley and the Trojans to get their Big Ten record back on track in front of a sold-out Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
After playing the Wolverines, USC will head back out of conference to face No. 21 Notre Dame on the road in South Bend. USC hasn't beaten the Fighting Irish in South Bend since the 2011 season.