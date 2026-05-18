Four-Star Recruit Ace Leutele Speaks Candidly on Relationship With USC Coaches

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele visited USC numerous times before he entered high school.

That trend has continued since he enrolled at Mater Dei and over the past two years, Leutele has been able to get to know the Trojans coaching and personnel staff very well from gameday, Junior Day and practice visits.

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2028 four-star safety Ace Leutele | USC Trojans on SI

USC has also become a more frequent visitor at the national powerhouse, including this past Thursday at the school’s College Showcase, where general manager Chad Bowden, assistant general manager Dre Brown and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel were in attendance.

“Every time I go up there it’s a good vibe, it’s a good time, especially during the games,” Leutele said. “Always getting treated well, taking me in with open arms. The coaching staff I've known for a couple years now. Its real good getting to know all the coaches.”

Leutele has been able to connect with new USC safeties coach Paul Gonzales and develop a good relationship with Brown. However, the most important person in the Trojans building for Leutele’s recruitment is Aaron Amaama, aka Coach Dogg, the Trojans director of high school recruiting relations.

“The poly pipeline, it's all in the culture,” Leutele said. “We come from the same ethnicity. We get each other, we are alike.”

Mater Dei and Southern California Pipeline

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

USC restored its pipeline with Mater Dei in the 2026 class when they signed freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, tight end Mark Bowman, defensive lineman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui and linebacker Shaun Scott.

In the 2027 class, the Trojans hold commitments from four-star cornerback Danny Lang and four-star IMG Academy (Fla.) cornerback commit Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, who previously starred at Mater Dei, before he transferred in January.

But Leutele doesn’t just have a strong connection with his Mater Dei teammates. He is close with a number of local freshmen the Trojans just signed in their No. 1 class in the 2026 cycle. He grew up with freshman receiver Trent Mosley, safeties Joshua Holland and Madden Riordan, linebacker Talanoa Ili and cornerback Jayden Crowder.

“We had four guys go to USC. Not just guys from Mater Dei, but like all around SoCal," Leutele said.

We ain't even got to go to the same school, but before that, we was good friends Everybody at USC, I've been knowing them since youth. Seeing all the young SoCal kids grow up over here and stay in Southern California, it kind of just starts to push a movement to the younger kids like me and my class and classes below.“

Four-Star Recruit Ace Leutele's Two-Way Play

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Chet Strange-Imagn Images | Chet Strange-Imagn Images

During Mater Dei’s College Showcase, the 6-1, 195-pound Leutele was playing receiver and safety, a rarity at the national power. While schools are recruiting him to play safety, Leutele has expressed a desire to play both ways in college.

“I'd want to see myself going both ways in college. Obviously, Travis Hunter did that. I see myself being the next one," Leutele said.

Leutele will certainly have the opportunity to prove himself as a two-way player this fall with a number of high-profile non-conference games on Mater Dei's schedule and the gauntlet that is the Trinity League.

Leutele’s recruitment is ramping up heading into his junior season. He mentioned USC as one of his top schools, along with Miami, Oklahoma, Washington and Ole Miss.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.