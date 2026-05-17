USC Recruit Danny Lang Made A Loud Impression At Mater Dei Showcase

Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang is one of headliners of the USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class. He is the No. 53 overall prospect and No. 7 cornerback according to 247Sports.

Lang took part in his high school’s College Showcase on Thursday morning in front of three key USC personnel members, including general manager Chad Bowden, assistant general manager Dre Brown and director of recruiting Weston Zernechel. Lang spent an extended period of time talking with Bowden throughout the morning.

Danny Lang Shines in Front of USC Personnel

Mater Dei (Calif.) 2027 cornerback and USC Trojans commit Danny Lang | USC Trojans on SI

At first glance, one thing that is noticeable about Lang is that he is extremely long with his 6-foot-1 frame and from watching his film, he does a great job of using it to break up passes. Length is something that can’t be taught and Lang is elite in that category.

Lang was very fluid going through individual drills. Everything was quick and he was moving at a different speed than the rest of the cornerbacks at the national powerhouse. He’s a tremendous athlete. Lang showed off his vertical during ball drills at the showcase.

USC made Lang a high priority target in the 2027 class and after watching him in-person on Thursday it’s very easy to see why.

#USC four-star cornerback commit Danny Lang (@4_Dannny) going through drills at the Mater Dei College Showcase pic.twitter.com/FIMkzzlpJ5 — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 14, 2026

The local product is versatile athlete that has thrived at every position in the secondary at Mater Dei. His best long-term projection is at corner on the outside but if needed, Lang could certainly be a defensive chess piece for the backend of the Trojans defense.

Lang is battled tested. He plays in the Trinity League, a premier conference in Southern California, and has faced players such as USC freshman receiver Trent Mosley and Texas A&M freshman receiver Madden Williams, two blue-chip recruits in the 2026 class, just to name a couple. But over the past couple of years, the biggest challenge has come on his own practice field.

Lang lined up against USC four-star freshman receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and five-star tight end Mark Bowman and Ohio State five-star freshman receiver Chris Henry Jr. And from talking with people around the program, they were very physical and intense matchups every day.

Stacking Cornerback Recruiting Classes

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans cornerback Marcelles Williams (25) breaks up a pass to Nebraska Cornhuskers wide receiver Nyziah Hunter (13) during the fourth quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Southern Cal is stacking talent in the secondary through high school recruiting, specifically at cornerback. In 2024, it was four-star Marcelles Williams, who was starred at St. John Bosco, another national powerhouse. He started 11 games this past season.

RJ Sermons was originally a five-star recruit in the No. 1 cornerback in the 2026 class, before he reclassified to the 2025 class last May. Trestin Castro was a four-star recruit in the 2025 class but moved to safety this spring. This past cycle, freshman Elbert “Rock” Hill was rated as the No. 1 cornerback according to ESPN. He is joined by four-star Brandon Lockhart and three-star Jayden Crowder.

In the 2027 cycle, Lang will be reunited with four-star cornerback Aaryn “J.O.” Washington, who transferred from Mater Dei to IMG Academy (Fla.) in January. Washington is the No. 67 overall prospect and No. 9 cornerback according to 247Sports.

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

“It means a lot. That was my everyday friend at school,” Lang said. “We still talk every day. Being able to play on the other side of him, once again, it's gonna be special.”

The Trojans have been done recruiting cornerbacks since landing the two top 100 prospects from Southern California.

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