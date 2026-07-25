Five USC Offensive Newcomers Primed to Make an Immediate Impact

The USC Trojans are set to return to the practice field in the last week of July. Offensively, the Trojans are led by redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava, who will have his entire starting offensive line and two leading rushers back from a year ago.

But below are some newcomers that primed to make an immediate impact for the USC in the fall.

Trent Mosley, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley | USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley

USC coaches could not stop raving about freshman receiver Trent Mosley during a media brunch in April.

The four-star recruit from Santa Margarita (Calif.) put together a season for the ages last fall en route to winning an Open Division state championship. In the spring, Mosley was better than advertised.

He drew lofty admiration from veterans throughout the spring and was arguably the most impressive newcomer for the Trojans. Local high school coaches were coming out of practice buzzing about the receiver who possessed a skill set resembling Biletnikoff Award and first-round pick Makai Lemon, who has left a void in the slot.

However, the two aren’t just similar because of their dynamic playmaking ability. It’s the quiet, everyday approach of coming prepared to every meeting and practice, which results in eliminating mental mistakes and giving Maiava a reliable target. Mosley comes from an extremely athletic family. His parents were star athletes at Notre Dame, while his older sister, Jalyn, played soccer at Iowa and his older brother, Emmett, plays receiver at Texas.

Mark Bowman, Tight End

USC Trojans freshman tight end Mark Bowman | USC Trojans on SI

There was one recruit the Trojans staff was determined to keep in the state of California in the 2026 class, five-star freshman tight end Mark Bowman.

Several staff members were involved in Bowman’s recruitment, and he was presented with a lucrative NIL contract because of what he can do in USC’s offense in year one. The Mater Dei (Calif.) product gives coach Lincoln Riley his most talented player at the tight end position since Mark Andrews, the 2017 John Mackey Award winner.

Bowman was highly sought-after by every major program in the country. Local high school coaches have referred to him as freak. Bowman is ready-made for college football and could become a focal point of the offense very early in the season. He brings an advanced skillset and position versatility to Southern Cal. He runs great routes, is strong at the catch point and has tremendous catch-and-run ability.

Mosley and Bowman starred in the Trinity League, a prestigious high school football conference in Southern California that is flooded with Power Four talent.

Terrell Anderson, Receiver

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fresh off a breakout season as a sophomore with NC State, receiver Terrell Anderson was one of the Trojans' biggest additions this offseason.

Anderson gives Maiava is an explosive target with his 6-2, 200-pound frame and someone with Power Four experience to complement sophomore receiver Tanook Hines. Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024, is working under the tutelage of receivers coach Dennis Simmons, who has been developing Biletnikoff Award winners, All-Americans and first round draft picks for almost two decades.

“Very smooth route runner, tremendous ball skills,” said offensive coordinator Luke Huard. “When you go from one program to another, there might be some carryover, some similar plays, but everybody's got their own unique language, and I think he's adopted and learned our language pretty quickly. Coach [Dennis] Simmons has done a great job with him, and I like where he's at.”

Anderson will have to fend off some uber-talented freshmen to be a starter this fall.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Receiver

USC Trojans freshman wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt | USC Trojans on SI

One of those freshmen receivers is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, who similar to his high school teammate Bowman, has a college-ready skill set at 6-2 and 195 pounds.

Originally committed to Ohio State, the Trojans never stopped pursuing and flipped the No. 5 receiver according to Rivals on National Signing Day, despite reports linking him to Oregon last fall. There has been an overwhelming belief amongst those around Mater Dei and the 7v7 circuit that USC got the best receiver coming out of the national powerhouse in the 2026 class, which included Ohio State five-star freshman Chris Henry Jr.

“Made a lot of plays, especially things down the field, vertical throws and contested-type catches," Huard said. "Has a really good knack for the football, strong hands. Another guy that I know our quarterbacks had developed a lot of confidence in. He works hard at it. You can tell from the day that he got here that football is really important to him.

“Obviously, coming from a program that played and competed at a very high level, I think he's transitioned really well, and excited for him to keep taking those next steps.”

Boobie Feaster, Receiver

DeSoto's Ethan Feaster warms up after halftime during Friday's game at the Alamodome on Sept. 13, 2024, in San Antonio, Texas. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Feaster is another one of those highly touted freshmen receivers.

Originally, a five-star recruit and No. 1 receiver in the 2027 class, Feaster is set to play the entire 2026 season at 17 years old. Alabama’s Ryan Coleman-Williams did it two years ago and Miami’s Malachi Toney started last season at 17, but Feaster is younger than both, having just turned 17 days after officially arriving on campus in late May.

Feaster had been coveted by blue-blood programs since he was in middle school. Before ever playing a down of varsity football at DeSoto (Texas), he had 28 offers. He blossomed into a two-time state champion and three-time MaxPreps All-American. Feaster is a true three-level receiving threat with good speed and excellent in contested catch situations.

The Texas native is highly competitive. Even if he or Dixon-Wyatt doesn't start, they will be significant contributors in year one.

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