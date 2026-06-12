USC Recruit Hayden Koo Speaks Exclusively After Earning Trojans Offer at Recent Camp

The USC Trojans dished out new offers to numerous rising recruits following their June 11 camp.

Coach Lincoln Riley and his coaching staff got a good taste of seeing who's worth targeting for the 2028 class and beyond. Now they're making local wide receiver Hayden Koo a big priority for the next recruiting cycle.

Koo spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI after the offer.

Hayden Koo Pulls Back Curtain on USC offer



Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches a 32-yard touchdown pass against UCLA Bruins defensive back Kanye Clark (1) in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Tustin High wideout Koo took to social media to reveal USC offered right after competing on the Trojans' practice field with other prep recruits.



Wide receivers coach Chad Savage helped facilitate the offer too, who Koo spoke highly of while illustrated how he landed the offer.

"It's really cool because it was a combined thing: Both (Savage and Riley) pulled me to one side at the end of my workout. I talked to Riley for a couple of minutes and in that conversation, they offered me. Then I talked to Savage and continued that conversation including what they liked at the camp [from me]," Koo told USC Trojans on SI.

Koo described that the offer came during a private workout featuring some of the top prospects. He plays at a school that already features USC representation.

Hayden Koo Intrigued by Local Ties to USC

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) talks to a coach before the game against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Koo is already a coveted Big Ten target on the recruiting trail. Ohio State reached out and extended its offer before USC. The Buckeyes already hit Orange County recently to grab highly-coveted five-star Chris Henry Jr. from Mater Dei High in Santa Ana for the 2025 class.

The 6-1, 180-pound wideout, though, grew up watching USC games. His Tustin team comes with Trojans representation too, as former USC defensive back Chris Hawkins leads the Tillers defense on Friday nights. Koo isn't shying from saying playing in the land of troy would become a dream.



"Growing up as a kid in California, everyone's dream school is USC," Koo said.



But the "down the street" aspect isn't the only major sale out the gate for USC. He's observed how the Trojans have produced high-caliber wideout talent now occupying NFL roster spots.



"I think that's a big part," Koo said regarding his growing USC interest. "Especially when you hear that Makai Lemon went to Los Alamitos and you see how he developed. I think that's huge and it shows the development they bring to the table."

How Hayden Koo Became a National Recruit

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Koo surfaces as one of the more versatile talents to watch down in the always talent-rich Orange County. He's fresh off catching 53 passes for 796 yards and scoring seven touchdowns, while also averaging 15 yards a catch.



He wins his battles through creating elite separation between him and his coverage defender. But he brings a running back-like juke after the catch in faking out defenders. Koo brings strong eyes and elite concentration when it comes to making the red zone lob touchdowns.

But Koo isn't afraid to get dirty either; making diving catches or even winning the double team battle for the football. He's showing that he's one of the top college prospects for 2028 in the "O.C." Now USC aims to continue that pipeline with the early offer for Koo.



Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news