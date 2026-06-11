Latest Power Rankings Spell Pressure for USC, Lincoln Riley

So far, the USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have been unable to qualify for the College Football Playoff or win a conference title, but heading into 2026, it may be now or never for USC.

With most of the major offseason moves already having been made, Ari Wasserman of On3 completed his preseason Big Ten power rankings, and it seems that the pressure may be higher than ever before for the Trojans heading into next season.

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Preseason Big Ten Power Rankings

NUSC was ranked No. 4 in Wasserman’s Big Ten power rankings:

1. Oregon

2. Ohio State

3. Indiana

4. USC

5. Penn State

At this point, this does seem like a fair ranking for the Trojans, as USC has shown the ability to be competitive in the Big Ten, but it still needs to demonstrate the ability to take the next step to compete with the elite teams in the Big Ten.

While USC is ranked at No. 4, Riley and the Trojans do have a tremendous opportunity ahead of them with matchups against the top teams in the conference as USC plays at home against Oregon and Ohio State and travels on the road to play Indiana.

Other interesting games that USC has in conference play include matchups with Penn State (No. 5 on Wasserman’s rankings) on the road and Washington (No. 7 on Wasserman’s rankings) at home, which both project to be solid programs in 2026 and moving forward.

Heading into next season, it appears that USC’s performance against the top-tier competition in the Big Ten will go a long way in determining how USC’s season goes in 2026, but also the pressure that may or may not be on Riley moving into 2027.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the UCLA Bruins in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

One Key To USC’s Offensive Success In 2026

For USC, the 2026 season does seem to be the most important since Riley has arrived, and the result of next season may go a long way in determining how the Trojans are perceived as a competitor in the Big Ten conference. Entering year five with Riley, this does seem like USC’s best opportunity to climb the Big Ten standings and emerge as a true contender.

One of the biggest reasons for USC having a great opportunity heading into next season may be the potential and talent of quarterback Jayden Maiava. Last season, Maiava had a great performance as he recorded 3,711 passing yards, 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and completed 65.8 percent of his passes. Maiava also added another element to USC's offense on the ground as he totaled 157 yards and six touchdowns as a rusher.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

As a passer, Maiava has developed into a solid player for the Trojans, and with his 3,711 passing yards, he ranked fifth in the country in passing. In terms of returning Big Ten quarterbacks, Maiava’s productivity as a passer was the top in the conference and suggests that he may be able to keep pace with the top quarterbacks in the Big Ten.

For Riley, the development of Maiava seems to be yet another example of his ability to develop quarterbacks with great success at the collegiate level. As USC prepares for 2026, if Maiava can take another step forward, he may have an opportunity to follow a similar path to other quarterbacks who played under Riley and make a run for the Heisman Trophy.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

The Importance Of 2026 For Lincoln Riley

As Riley and the Trojans head into next season, this really does seem like it is now or never for USC. When Riley was hired to coach the Trojans, the expectations were high after he made three consecutive College Football Playoff appearances with the Oklahoma Sooners in addition to winning three Big 12 titles.

So far with USC, Riley has led the Trojans to one Pac-12 championship appearance, where they lost a tough game to Utah before the conference realignment that placed USC in the Big Ten. Other than the Pac-12 championship game appearance, Riley has led the Trojans to four bowl games, where USC has posted a 2-2 record.

While making bowl games is a successful season for many college football programs, that is not the standard at USC.

So, heading into the 2026 season, it is up to Riley to lead the Trojans to success in the form of a College Football Playoff appearance in addition to competing for a Big Ten title; otherwise, there may be even more criticism and doubt surrounding Riley and USC for the 2027 season.

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