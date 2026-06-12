USC Trojans Strengthening Recruiting Pipeline with Mater Dei Prospects

The USC Trojans are hosting class of 2029 recruit, interior offensive lineman Rhys Fa’amausili.

USC Trojans Host Rhys Fa’amausili

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rhys Fa’amausili is a 6-2, 310 pound offensive lineman out of Santa Ana, California. He posted on his X account on Thursday that he would be visiting USC.

“I will be at USC football today. Ready to work,” Fa’amausili said on his X account.

USC will be trying to strengthen their grip on local recruiting by getting the Mater Dei product.

The Trojans have had a strong pipeline with Mater Dei High School, which is located in Southern California. This is highlighted in their recent recruiting classes. One of USC's top recruits in the 2027 recruiting class is cornerback Danny Lang. Lang is a 5-11, 160 pound cornerback that is rated as a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Lang is among the 13 commits that USC currently has in their 2027 recruiting class. According to Rivals, USC has the No. 9 ranked 2027 class in the country and the No. 2 ranked class in the Big Ten. The Trojans would like to see this ranking bump up a little bit higher after landing the top ranked class in 2026.

USC 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country and has given the Trojans momentum heading into the future. USC's 2026 class consists of 35 commits, with 22 of them rated as blue chip prospects (recruits rated either four or five stars).

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, California made their presence felt in this class. Wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, and edge rusher Shaun Scott were 2026 recruits from Mater Dei and are now with the Trojans.

USC had struggled in recent years keeping the best talent in Southern California, but that trend looks to be changing. The Trojans top ranked 2026 class jumped them in front of their former Pac-10/12 and current Big Ten rival, the Oregon Ducks on the recruiting trail. That's a good sign of things to come for USC.

Oregon has been able to recruit in USC's backyard and has had the upper hand on the field when the two teams have played over the last decade. In 2025 the Ducks landed two four-star recruits from Mater Dei: running back Jordon Davison and linebacker Nasir Wyatt.

USC looks to have changed that Oregon dominance recruiting in So-Cal, at least with the 2026 class. Now, the Trojans will look to best their west coast foes on the field.

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Oregon has beat USC in each of their past four meetings. The last time USC beat Oregon was back in 2016. USC and Oregon played against each other last season in Eugene, with the Ducks winning 42-27.

The two teams will face off at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum this season on Sept. 26. Will Oregon keep their winning streak alive or will USC finally get the upper hand?

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.