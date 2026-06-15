Recruit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Pulls Curtain Back on Relationship With USC Legend

Class of 2027 recruit, athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson has been committed to the USC Trojans since March of 2026. Fa’alave-Johnson is a two-way star and his role at the collegiate level still remains unclear.

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson's Relationship With Marcus Allen

Feb 10, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Marcus Allen at Las Vegas Raiders press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is a 6-1, 190 pound athlete out of San Diego, California. He is rated as a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2027 according to 247Sports.

He recently spoke to Adam Gorney of Rivals about his recruitment and also shared a relationship that he has with former USC running back, Pro Football Hall of Fame Marcus Allen.

“I have a great relationship with Marcus Allen. I talk to him a lot. He just speaks wisdom to me and he tells me USC has a good plan for me,” Fa’alave-Johnson said. “One I broke down his film and watched him, I was like, this was guy insane. Just for him to be a mentor to me and just for USC, it means a lot.”

Marcus Allen played for USC from 1978-1981. In his four seasons with the Trojans, Allen rushed for 4,682 yards and 45 touchdowns with an average of 5.2 yards per carry. He also had 79 receptions for 721 yards and two touchdowns. USC won the national title in Allen’s freshman season. In his senior season, he won the 1981 Heisman Trophy.

Oct 10, 1981; Los Angeles, CA, USA: FILE PHOTO; Southern California Trojans running back Marcus Allen in action against the Arizona Wildcats at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Long Photography-Imagn Images | Long Photography-Imagn Images

After his collegiate career came to an end, Allen was selected No. 10 overall in the 1982 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Raiders. His NFL career spanned from 1982-1997 with the Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen rushed for a total of 12,243 yards and 123 touchdowns on the ground with 587 receptions for 5,411 yards and 21 touchdowns through the air.

Allen was a six-time Pro Bowler, made First-team NFL All-Pro twice, won the 1985 NFL MVP award, and won the Super Bowl XVIII MVP for the Raiders. He is a member of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the College Football Hall of Fame.

Fa’alave-Johnson having a relationship with one of the USC greats is a good sign for the Trojans when it comes to him eventually making his final decision on national signing day.

As a junior for Cathedral Catholic in 2025-26, Fa’alave-Johnson had 128 carries for 1,265 yards and 21 rushing touchdowns. Also on offense, he had 35 receptions for 564 yards and seven touchdowns.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

On the defensive side of the ball, Fa’alave-Johnson recorded 38 total tackles with four passes defended and two interceptions.

This elite play on both sides of the ball is exactly why he’s considered to be one of the top recruits in the 2027 class. Whichever side of the ball he ends up playing, and it may even be both, the Trojans would be getting a difference maker.

USC’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked No. 7 in the country and No. 1 in the Big Ten according to Rivals with their 13 commits, nine being rated either four of five stars.

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