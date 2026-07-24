USC Listed Among Six Finalists for Elite Point Guard Recruit

The USC Trojans are one of six teams left in the running for class of 2027 point guard, Tyrone Jamison Jr. per recruiting analyst Brandon Jenkins. Jamison is just days away from announcing which school he will commit to.

Commitment Date Approaching for Tyrone Jamison Jr.

Calvary vs. Ruston Tuesday evening, January 6, 2026, at Calvary Baptist Academy. Tyrone Jamison (11) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tyrone Jamison Jr. is a 6-1, 165 pound point guard out of Shreveport, Louisiana. He is rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 9 point guard in the 2027 recruiting class per 247Sports Composite.

As a junior for Calvary Baptist Academy in 2025-26, Jamison averaged 20.5 points, 5.9 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. His commitment date is scheduled for Saturday, July 25. It will be shown live at 1:30 p.m. PT on 247Sports and CBS Sports HQ. Here are the six teams Jamison will be choosing between.

USC Trojans

Oklahoma Sooners

Baylor Bears

LSU Tigers

Iowa Hawkeyes

Miami Hurricanes

𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦: Tyrone Jamison Jr., the No. 38 overall recruit in the national 2027 class, has cut his list down to six schools and will announce his college decision live on @247Sports and @CBSSportsHQ on Saturday, July 25th at 4:30 PM ET.



𝐕𝐈𝐏 https://t.co/sWQ2DLKRT2 pic.twitter.com/Sc157DgoVb — Brandon Jenkins (@BJenkins247) July 23, 2026

USC does not yet have commitment from a recruit in the 2027 class.

USC Trojans’ Recent Recruiting Success

Mar 30, 2026; Goodyear, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Jam Fest at Millennium High School. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC has been on a recruiting roll over the past two cycles. In 2025, the Trojans’ class was headlined by five-star guard Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas. They also landed four-star guard Jerry Easter. On3 ranked this class No. 5 in the country.

The Trojans didn’t slow down in recruiting for 2026. They landed five-star forward Christian Collins, four-star center Adonis Ratliff, and four-star center Darius Ratliff. On3 ranked this class No. 3 in the country.

For coach Eric Musselman, he’ll have to hope these back-to-back top five ranked recruiting classes will help get the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament. USC has missed the NCAA Tournament in each of the past three seasons. The last two have been under Musselman.

USC Seeking NCAA Tournament Return

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Musselman has an overall record of 35-32 with USC since taking over as coach in 2024. He joined USC in their first season as a member of the Big Ten conference. League play has been a struggle for the Trojans and those struggles have been the biggest reason for them missing the big dance.

Over the past two seasons, USC has a record in Big Ten conference play of 14-26.

In 2025-26, it looked like USC was going to snap their two year tournament drought. USC was 8-0 out of the gates and winners of the 2025 Maui Invitational. Despite cooling off in the first half of conference play, USC still was in good shape when it came to their tournament projection in February.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After defeating the Penn State Nittany Lions on Feb. 8, USC had an overall record of 18-6 and a mark of 7-6 in Big Ten play. Things would fall apart after this.

The Trojans would lose their final seven games of the regular season and followed that up by getting bounced in their first game of the Big Ten tournament to finish the season with a 18-14 overall record and 7-13 conference record.

Will USC’s most recent recruiting class be able to get them to the NCAA Tournament in 2027 and will that attract more recruits to the program in the near future?

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