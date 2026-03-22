USC Trojans' Five-Star Recruit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson Shows Off Shocking Speed

USC Trojans five-star athlete commit Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is participating in the Polynesian Bowl, and Fa’alave-Johnson revealed he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds.

Fa’alave-Johnson is a young athlete from the 2027 recruiting class, and his speedy 40 time should have USC fans excited about his future development. Fa’alave-Johnson plays both running back and safety, where his speed will prove beneficial on the field.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship against the Utah Utes at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With time before taking the field with the Trojans, his speed could still improve, setting him up to be a dynamic player for USC.

Former Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey recently participated in the NFL Scouting Combine, and his 40-yard dash time is listed as 4.47 seconds compared to Fa'alave-Johnson's 4.41.

4.41 40 at the @polynesiabowl ‼️ — Honor Fa’alave Johnson (@HonorFaalave) March 21, 2026

USC Lands Major Commit with Honor Fa’alave-Johnson

Fa’alave-Johnson committed to the Trojans on March 14, picking USC over several top programs, including Oregon, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, and Alabama.

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Fa’alave-Johnson is the nation’s No. 18 recruit, the No. 1 athlete, and the No. 1 prospect from California.

Oct 21, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As an in-state prospect, the Trojans have been targeting Fa’alave-Johnson for a long time before his commitment. Their pursuit ultimately helped the program land the No. 1 prospect from California.

“They told me straight up that the secondary needs help, and that they feel like I could come in and make an impact,” Fa’alave-Johnson told Rivals' Scott Schrader. “He tells you what you need to hear, not just what you want to hear.”

The Trojans built up the defensive coaching staff this offseason, including defensive coordinator Gary Patterson and safeties coach Paul Gonzales.

TCU coach Gary Patterson during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the TCU Horned Frogs at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. Oklahoma won 52-31. Ou Vs Tcu | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

In 2025, the Trojans had an up-and-down defensive performance, but they are showing clear signs of improving the secondary.

With Fa’alave-Johnson showcasing his speed and still time for him to develop, the Trojans could piece together an elite defense within the next couple of seasons.

USC Boosts In-State Recruiting

Since hiring general manager Chad Bowden in 2025, the Trojans have not only improved high school recruiting but are also beginning to build a wall around California recruits. While USC cannot keep every prospect in-state, landing the No. 1-ranked player from California is a major boost for USC.

Nov 2, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches pregame warmups against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The Trojans landed 35 commits from the 2026 recruiting class, 20 of which are from the state of California. Some of the team’s top commits are in-state prospects, including tight end Mark Bowman and wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt.

The improvement in in-state recruiting shows the Trojans’ growing culture and will help the team sustain success on the field each season.

USC Trojans' 2027 Class

USC’s 2027 class is off to a hot start, and Fa’alave-Johnson is a big reason why. While USC may not receive as many commits as in 2026, the Trojans are filling positions of need and targeting some of the top prospects that can help the team compete in the College Football Playoff.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

USC’s class is ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per Rivals, with five commits. Of the five, four are from California. The only prospect not an in-state recruit is four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington, who is originally from California but moved to Florida.

While Fa’alave-Johnson is the only five-star prospect, the team also landed three four-star recruits. It is still early in the 2027 recruiting cycle, but with the Trojans’ early success, USC can bring in talented prospects and finish with another highly ranked class.

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