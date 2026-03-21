USC Trojans Making Another Key Recruiting Push

USC is a couple of weeks into spring practice, which means recruiting is heating up.

The Trojans have seen a wave of recruits from the 2027, 2028 and 2029 classes make their way to campus as they look to build some momentum on the trail.

USC Loading up on Southern California Recruits

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC head coach Lincoln Riley speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. Mandatory Credit: Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images | Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

After signing the No. 1 class according to every recruiting site in the 2026 cycle, USC is in pursuit of another elite recruiting class.

Last cycle, they signed 35 recruits. This cycle, the Trojans will take about half of that. It’s highly unlikely USC finishes atop the recruiting rankings again, but that doesn’t mean coach Lincoln Riley can’t assemble his third top 10 class since taking over in 2022.

The Trojans are off to a great start, holding five commitments, all from Southern California, headlined by San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson. He is the No. 1 athlete and No. 1 player in California, per the 247Sports Composite Rankings. A two-way star, Fa’alave-Johnson, has the skill set to be the next great USC player from San Diego. He will continue to play both sides of the ball at the collegiate level.

IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn Washington was USC’s first commit when he announced his pledge at the Navy All-American Bowl in January. The No. 67 overall prospect, per 247Sports, previously played at Mater Dei (Calif.) before transferring earlier this year. Last cycle, the Trojans signed four blue-chip recruits from Mater Dei.

Last month, USC landed a pair of elite local receivers in Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star Quentin Hale, the No. 50 overall prospect and Chaparral (Calif.) four-star Eli Woodard, the No. 189 overall prospect, per 247Sports.

They also landed Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, who put together a dominant playoff run en route to the Eagles winning the Open Division state championship, the highest division in California. USC signed three recruits from the Trinity League power in the 2026 class.

Vandermade is a USC legacy as the son former Trojans offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade, a four-year starter in early 2000s and won a national championship in 2003.

Key Offensive Recruiting Targets

Sep 27, 2025; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley before an NCAA football game with the Illinois Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

USC is continuing to push for a local prospect that is committed to Oregon. Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder announced his pledge to the Ducks in early February but an offer from the Trojans in late February has given him something to think about this spring. Fielder was at USC’s practice back-to-back weeks, which has given him an opportunity to get an in-depth look at his father and grandfather’s alma mater.

In addition to Fielder, the Trojans have several other offensive lineman on their board, including Orange Lutheran (Calif.) four-star interior offensive lineman Lucas Rhoa, Cherry Creek (Colo.) four-star interior offensive lineman Jackson Roper and James Campbell (Hawaii) four-star offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola.

IMG Academy four-stars Eric McFarland and Osani Gayles and Arbor View (Nev.) four-star Damani Warren are top targets at receiver. Westlake (Calif.) four-star Charles Davis has become their top target at tight end. Lake Charles College Prep (La.) three-star Javon Vital is a top target at running back.

Key Defensive Recruiting Targets

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images | Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Mater Dei four-star cornerback Danny Lang is set to announce his commitment on Wednesday, March 25 and the Trojans are the heavy favorites to land him over Oregon. Lang was on campus this month four times in a week-long span.

USC is battling to keep Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star Alifeleti Tuihalamaka from leaving the state. They made a really strong impression on Greenwich Country Day (Conn.) four-star edge and top 50 recruit Mekai Brown during his recent visit to campus as the Trojans push for another elite pass rusher from the East Coast. Sarasota (Fla.) four-star defensive lineman Maleek Lee visited the same day as Brown and recently scheduled an official visit.

Two local linebackers to keep an eye out for are Pacifica (Calif.) three-star Isaiah Phelps and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star Josiah Poyer, both of whom have been at a practice this spring. Two out of state prospects to watch would be Mount Carmel (Ill.) four-star Roman Igwebuike and Mililani (Hawaii) four-star Toa Satele.

Damien (Calif.) four-star Gavin Williams remains a top target at safety. However, things could get interesting if Santa Margarita safety Pole Moala is able to reclassify from the 2028 to the 2027 class. St. John Bosco four-star cornerback Jailen Hill is another defensive back target.

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