USC Trojans Elite Recruit Keenyi Pepe Locks In Commitment With Lincoln Riley, USC
The USC Trojans received a commitment from four-star offensive lineman Keenyi Pepe on May 1. The commitment pushed the Trojans back up to the No. 1 recruiting ranking and was a major addition to the class of 2026.
Pepe’s commitment to the Trojans came earlier than expected, as he was still expected to visit other programs. Great news for USC, Pepe revealed that he is shutting down his recruitment and will not be taking any more visits.
“I feel like being committed and taking other visits is like going on other dates when you’re married,” Pepe told Rivals. “I’m staying committed and staying with one school. I’m not bouncing around with schools.”
Per the On3 industry rankings, Pepe is the No. 5 offensive tackle, the No. 5 player from Florida, and the No. 44 recruit in the nation. Pepe plays for the IMG Academy in Florida but is a California native looking to be home in 2026.
Despite going through the recruiting process with the mindset that location does not matter, visiting Southern California and being closer to home felt right for the four-star recruit. For the first time, Pepe’s mother had the chance to visit a school with him, and it helped push the commitment to USC.
Pepe chose USC over the Florida Gators, Texas Longhorns, Georgia Bulldogs, and the Miami Hurricanes. The consistency in communication along with USC Lincoln Riley and the program’s recruiting momentum pushed the Trojans ahead of the other schools. Pepe is also the younger cousin of USC defensive tackle Kobe Pepe.
“Coach Riley has the program going in the right direction and I like him and the staff. It is a school I am high on because of the coaches and the people there,” Pepe told On3 in March.
The USC Trojans hold the No. 1 ranked recruiting class of 2026 and have the most commitments of any program in the Nation with 26. Of the commits, Riley has recruited two five-star players and 14 four-star recruits. 62 percent are "blue-chip recruits" (four- or five-stars), and 58 percent are in-state recruits.
On the offensive line, Pepe is part of a recruiting class that includes four-stars Esun Tafa and Vlad Dyakonov, three-stars Kannon Smith and John Fifita, and unranked Chase Deniz.
The recruiting momentum that the USC Trojans have is enhancing the energy in the building. USC is not only bringing in the top recruits in the nation, but the program is starting to build a wall around California, keeping the top recruits in the state.
The Trojans are building a dominant team on both sides of the ball. Riley and the Trojans are feeling the momentum, potentially a dark horse team as soon as the 2025 season. With the recruiting momentum, the Trojans are building a contending team for the next several years.
“I mean, the momentum in this building right now is real. Ask anybody that’s been around this program for the last several months, like they feel it, they see it, and you see a lot of these things really coming together,” Riley told CBS Sports’ Josh Pate. “I think recruiting is always a great barometer with where your program's at."