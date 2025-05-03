Star Actress Emma Roberts Pulls Autographed Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Trading Card
Former USC Trojans and current Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had his autographed trading card pulled by famous actress Emma Roberts. A picture was posted on social media with Robert holding up the signed card.
Roberts is most known for her roles in American Horror Story and Scream Queens.
As for how much the card is and could be worth, a lot of that will depend on Williams’ play on the field.
Caleb Williams’s Rookie Season In Chicago
Caleb Williams was selected No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears. This was coming off of two incredible years at USC, including Williams winning the 2022 Heisman Trophy.
It was an eventful rookie season in Chicago. It got off to a great start, with the Bears going 4-2 out of the gate and entering the bye week feeling good. Then, things were awry.
In their seventh game against the Washington Commanders, the Bears had a 15-12 lead with two seconds left in the game. The Commanders had the ball on their own side of the field and needed a hail mary to win. Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels took the snap and bought enough time to throw it all of about 65 yards to the goal line. The ball was tipped up in the air and caught by Commanders wide receiver Noah Brown with the clock at zeroes, winning the game for Washington.
This loss was the beginning of the downfall of the 2024 Chicago Bears. Chicago saw their record go from 4-2 to to 4-12, losing ten straight games before winning their final game to finish with a record of 5-12. In the midst of this losing streak, the Bears fired coach Matt Eberflus and had assistant coach Thomas Brown be the interim coach for their last five games.
For Williams individually, he was the most sacked quarterback in the league, being sacked 68 times. This was the third most sacks in NFL history. Williams finished the season throwing for 3,541 yards, 20 touchdowns, and six interceptions.
Chicago Bears Hire Ben Johnson As Coach
The Bears made a splash with the coaching hire of Ben Johnson this offseason. Johnson spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the high a flying Detroit Lions offense. He was widely considered to be the No. 1 coach on the market and the Bears broke the bank for him.
This should be good for Williams is Johnson is an offensive guru that can help his quarterback development. Chicago also addressed their offensive line issues in free agency, signing Drew Dalman, Darnell Wright, and Joe Thuney.
In the 2025 NFL Draft, the Bears got Williams more weapons to throw the ball to with Colston Loveland and Luther Burden III.