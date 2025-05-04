USC Trojans Commits Simote Katoanga, Chase Deniz Win MVP Honors at Recruiting Camp
The Under Armour Next Football Camp Series continued this weekend at Mission Viejo High School in Orange County. The one-day event features optional athletic measurement stations and gives local prospects an opportunity to compete in individual and head-to-head drills.
Several USC Trojans commits competed on Sunday, including Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux, Santa Margarita (Calif.) four-star EDGE Simote Katoanga, Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star receiver Ja’Myron Baker and safety Madden Riordan, Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) three-sear offensive tackle Chase Deniz, St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Malik Brooks and Fremont (Calif.) three-star EDGE Andrew Williams.
Deniz and Katoanga had dominate performances and brought home Offensive and Defensive MVP honors, respectively.
The 6-foot-7, 280-pound Deniz picked up an offer from USC on March 25 after taking an unofficial visit and committed the next day. Deniz is one of four offensive tackle commits for the Trojans, including IMG Academy (Fla.) five-star Keenyi Pepe, Folsom (Calif.) four-star Vlad Dyakonov and Valor Christian (Colo.) four-star Kannon Smith.
Katoanga, a top 100 recruit, announced his pledge in February. He has been active in pursuing other top prospects in Southern California in joining him at USC. His teammate, four-star receiver Trent Mosley committed to the Trojans in March. The highly touted recruits are coached by former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer.
Waxahachie (Texas) three-star receiver Kohen Brown competed in the Rivals Camp Series Dallas this weekend. The speedy wideout from the Lone Star State visited USC for the first time when they began spring practice in late March and then committed a week later.
Tight ends and inside receivers coach Chad Savage began pursuing Brown shortly after he was hired earlier this year. Max Steinecker, the Trojans Director of Player Personnel played a crucial role in his recruitment.
Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star defensive lineman and USC commit Tomuhini Topui competed in the Giant Skillz Athletics, a 5-on-5 lineman competition over the weekend.
Topui flipped his commitment from Oregon to USC on April 1. He attended a Trojans spring practice every week last month, sometimes twice a week. The local product shut down his recruitment and is set to be first player from the national powerhouse to sign with USC since the 2022 cycle.
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback and USC commit RJ Sermons spent his weekend on the track. Sermons won the 100-meter and 200-meter at the Baseline League Championships. His 10.30 in the 100 and 20.88 in the 200 were both the second-best marks in the state of California this season.
The Trojans have been red hot on the recruiting trail, picking up a few more commitments last week in Pepe, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) five-star cornerback Elbert Hill and Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame four-star receiver Luc Weaver. USC owns the No. 1 ranked class according to every recruiting site.