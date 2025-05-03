USC Trojans 5-Star Commit RJ Sermons Clocks Blazing Times In 100, 200-Meter Dash
Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) five-star cornerback RJ Sermons is an exceptional athlete on the football field, but the USC Trojans commit also stars in track and field.
Sermons won the 100-meter at the Baseline League Championship on Friday with a time of 10.30, the second-best mark in California this season, all conditions. His 20.88 in the 200-meter is also the second-best mark in the state this season.
Sermons has improved upon the 10.48 in the 100-meter and 21.34 200-meter times he posted last season. His speed translates to the gridiron. Sermons is a technician at the cornerback position with his ability to mirror receivers. He’s fluid in his technique and uses that blazing speed to close on the football in a hurry.
At 6-0, 185 pounds, Sermons has the physical makeup and technique to be an immediate contributor at the next level.
The two-sport star committed to USC in December over offers from Oregon, Washington, Alabama and Georgia. Sermons is the No. 33 overall prospect and No. 2 ranked cornerback according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings. On3 has Sermons as the top-ranked cornerback.
Sermons had been a frequent visitor at USC over the years. His father, Rodney, played running back for the Trojans in the 90s and his older brother, Cameron, will join USC this summer as a preferred walk-on at receiver.
Sermons has already announced that he will play in the ‘26 Polynesian Bowl. The Polynesian Bowl has become one of the premier high school All-Star games. The game is played in Honolulu and airs on the NFL Network. Five Trojans competed in the game last year, quarterback Husan Longstreet, receiver Tanook Hines, linebacker Matai Tagoa’i, cornerback Trestin Castro and safety Alex Graham.
Sermons is one of the crown jewels of what is shaping into a historic recruiting class for USC. The Trojans own the No. 1 ranked class in the 2026 cycle according to every recruiting site. Sermons is one of four, five-star prospects to announce their pledge to USC, which includes Gainesville (Ga.) linebacker Xavier Griffin, Archbishop Hoban (Ohio) cornerback Elbert Hill and IMG Academy (Fla.) offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.
One of the positions USC is loading up on in this upcoming recruiting class is defensive back. In addition to Sermons and Hill, the Trojans hold a commitment from Loyola (Calif.) four-star cornerback Brandon Lockhart, Sierra Canyon (Calif.) three-star Madden Riordan and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star cornerback Joshua Holland.
With an emphasis on Southern California in recruiting, USC is still pushing to add a couple of highly coveted local prospects in Mount Miguel (Calif.) five-star cornerback Brandon Arrington and Oaks Christian (Calif.) four-star safety Davon Benjamin. Similar to Sermons, Arrington is also one of the fastest players in the state of California, excelling in the 100 and 200-meter dash.