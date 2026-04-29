Lincoln Riley's Three Biggest Priorities for USC After the NFL Draft

Following the 2026 NFL Draft, the USC Trojans have now officially lost several key contributors from last season and have some work to do heading into the summer.

So, here are Lincoln Riley’s three biggest priorities after the conclusion of the NFL Draft.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Wide Receiver One

One of the biggest things that Riley and the Trojans have to figure out is who will step into the wide receiver one role following the departures of wide receivers Makai, Lemon, and Ja’Kobi Lane to the NFL. Both Lane and Lemon play crucial roles for the USC season, and their departure leaves a massive void in the receiver room.

Two receivers from last year’s roster could potentially step into being the top receiver for quarterback Jayden Maiava. The two receiver options are Tanook Hines and Zacharyus Williams.

During the 2025 season, Hines recorded 34 receptions for 561 yards and two touchdowns. While Lemon and Lane were still on the roster, Hines was able to be a solid number-three option.

On the other hand, Williams totaled three receptions for 80 yards last season and has the chance to take a step up with the departures of Lemon and Lane.

Both Hines and Williams have a great opportunity to step into the top receiver role. Hines could be the lead candidate, but Williams has the opportunity to make a case heading into the fall.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) is stopped by USC Trojans defensive end Braylan Shelby (10) and safety Bishop Fitzgerald (19) after he ran the ball in the first half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Playmaking In USC's Secondary

On the defensive side of the ball, USC now has a major need for playmakers in the secondary after the departures of Bishop Fitzgerald and Kamari Ramsey to the NFL.

Fitzgerald specifically was crucial in giving the Trojans constant ball production after having five interceptions last season. If USC wants to have a solid defense once again, finding someone who can create turnovers will be paramount.

Based on the returners for the 2025 season, the Trojans may also have this fix already on the roster. Safety is Christian Pierce and Kennedy Urlacher, both of whom got some game experience last season, and we’re able to have decent production in the reps they got.

During the 2025 campaign, Pierce and Urlacher combined for two interceptions and four pass breakups. With the duo projected to be the starters for next season,n continued developments in the secondary could be very valuable for USC and help them to create turnovers that they were able to force in 2025.

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) celebrates scoring against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish during the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | Michael Caterina-Imagn Images

Tight End Production

Following the 2025 season, USC also needs to find replacements for tight ends Lake McRee, who leaves for the NFL, and Walker Lyons, who entered the transfer portal, who were both critical pieces of the Trojans' passing attack from the tight end position.

After their offseason activity, USC could look to Wisconsin transfer Tucker Ashcraft or freshman recruit Mark Bowman.

Last season with the Badgers, Ashcraft totaled two receptions for 10 yards, but did miss most of the season with a significant injury. With his 6-5 and 260-pound frame, Ashcraft has the potential to have his best collegiate season, especially under Riley, who has been able to develop tight ends consistently.

Bowman also has the potential to make an impact at tight end for USC after playing three seasons at the high school level with modern-day before reclassifying to start his collegiate career with the Trojans.

In his final high school season with modern day, Bowman recorded 31 receptions for 370 yards and two touchdowns. Standing at 6-4 and 235 pounds, Bowman has the size to find success in the passing game and become one of the more prominent threats for Maiava to throw to.

Whether Ashcraft, Bowman, or another player finds themselves as the main tight end for the Trojans next season, finding production at the tight end position is no doubt one of the most important things for Riley heading into 2026.

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