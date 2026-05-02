Five-Star Roye Oliver III Impacts USC’s Recruiting Ranking After Reclassification

USC received some big news on Friday night when 2028 five-star receiver commit Roye Oliver III announced that he would be reclassifying to the 2027 class.

It was widely speculated that Oliver would reclassify when he committed in late March. The Trojans are up to 12 commitments in this current recruiting cycle and own the No. 3 class according to 247Sports.

Roye Oliver III Solidifies Key Position in USC's Recruiting Class

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

A year after signing six receivers and two tight ends in the 2026 class, the Trojans have reeled in another impressive set of pass-catchers in the 2027 class. USC is done recruiting those positions heading into official visit season.

After earning MaxPreps Freshman All-American honors, Oliver exploded his sophomore year with 92 catches for 1,839 and an Arizona state record 29 receiving touchdowns. He was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Arizona and the MaxPreps National Sophomore of the Year.

Chaparral (Calif.) four-star receiver Eli Woodard was the Trojans second commitment when he announced his pledge in early February. The local two-way star has been a fast riser in the recruiting rankings this spring. Corona Centennial (Calif.) four-star receiver Quentin Hale committed a couple of weeks later. Hale, the No. 50 overall prospect and No. 9 receiver, per 247Sports, is one of seven top 100 prospects in the Trojans 2027 class.

San Mateo (Calif.) Serra three-star Jace Cannon became USC’s top target at tight end. The 6-foot-5 Northern California native visited campus multiple times during spring practice and announced his pledge early last month.

Outlook of USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class

South Florida Express general manager Stafon Dirt and 2027 USC cornerback commits Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington | @_CoachDirt

San Diego (Calif.) Cathedral Catholic five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson is going to play safety at USC but is also expected to earn playing time on offense as well.

After pulling five-star edge Luke Wafle, a New Jersey native, out west in the 2026 class, the Trojans landed another big-time pass rusher from the East Coast in Greenwich County (Conn.) five-star edge Mekai Brown.

USC signed eight recruits from the Trinity League last cycle and have continued to make their mark with the prestigious conference in Orange County. Southern Cal flipped Servite (Calif.) four-star offensive tackle Drew Fielder from West Coast foe Oregon in March. The Trojans also landed commitments from Mater Dei (Calif.) four-star cornerback Danny Lang and St. John Bosco (Calif.) three-star linebacker Josiah Poyer that same month.

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches in the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Santa Margarita (Calif.) three-star defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade, the son of former USC offensive lineman Lenny Vandermade, also comes from the conference. IMG Academy (Fla.) four-star cornerback Aaryn “ J.O.” Washington was the first commit in the 2027 class. He previously played for Mater Dei before transferring earlier this year. And Hamilton Christian Academy (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital rounds out the Trojans recruiting class.

The Trojans will begin hosting recruits for official visits at the end of the month as they look to put the finishing touches on its recruiting class. After signing 35 recruits in the 2026 cycle, USC is expected to sign around 15-18 recruits in the 2027 cycle.

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