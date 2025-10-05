USC Recruit Shahn Alston’s Historic Senior Season Turning Heads Nationwide
USC Trojans running back commit Shahn Alston is putting together the kind of senior season that turns hype into hard proof.
The four-star recruit from Harvey High School (Painesville, Ohio) has been unstoppable in 2025—dominating defenses, breaking records, and proving why Lincoln Riley made him a centerpiece of the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class.
Through his senior campaign, Alston has rushed for 928 yards on 100 carries (9.3 yards per attempt) with 20 touchdowns, continuing a run of dominance that began with a jaw-dropping eight-touchdown performance in his season opener against Berkshire.
That record-setting night—242 rushing yards and 290 all-purpose yards—made him Harvey’s all-time touchdown leader and instantly became one of the most talked-about games in Ohio this fall.
Dominating the State of Ohio
Alston’s production has been both prolific and consistent. Across his high school career, he’s totaled 2,800+ rushing yards and 46 touchdowns, averaging over eight yards per carry.
His junior season alone featured 1,104 rushing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 138 yards per game, with multiple games surpassing 200 yards on the ground.
Recruiting analysts have placed him among the nation’s best: No. 9 running back nationally in the Rivals Industry Rankings, No. 8 by ESPN, No. 13 by On3, and No. 81 overall in the ESPN Junior 300.
He’s also considered the No. 5 player in Ohio, a ranking that underscores his place among the Midwest’s elite.
When compared to other blue-chip backs joining the Trojans’ conference—like Michigan’s Savion Hiter (No. 1 nationally) and Oregon’s Tradarian Bell (No. 7)—Alston more than holds his own.
Why USC Won His Commitment
Alston told On3 that his decision to commit to USC came down to how personal the Trojans’ recruiting approach felt.
“Visits gave me a big layout of what each school had to offer, and I’d say USC was by far the best visit I’ve been on,” Alston told On3.
“They made me feel like a priority. I love Lincoln Riley’s offensive scheme—it’s balanced, not too much air raid, not too heavy on the run. I love the campus, the tradition, everything about it.”
That balance is what’s making USC’s current offense one of the most efficient in the country.
Under Riley and new running backs coach Anthony Jones Jr., the Trojans have developed a true committee approach that emphasizes spacing, tempo, and versatility—and it’s working.
Blueprint Already Working in Los Angeles
If Alston needed any reassurance that USC’s system could showcase a back’s full skill set, he only needs to look at what’s happening in Los Angeles right now.
JUCO transfer Waymond Jordan, once an under-the-radar prospect, has emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the Big Ten this season. Through five games, Jordan ranks:
- 2nd in carries (77) among all Big Ten backs
- Tied for 1st in rushing yards (537)
- Tied for 6th in rushing touchdowns (5)
Jordan’s immediate success is proof of concept. The same offensive design that elevated a JUCO transfer into a top-five rusher in one of the country’s deepest conferences is the same system Alston will step into in 2026.
The way USC’s run game creates space, balances tempo, and involves its backs in the passing game perfectly aligns with Alston’s all-around strengths—speed, vision, and versatility.
That alignment wasn’t lost on him during recruitment, either.
“Football only lasts so long,” Alston told NBC Sports during his commitment announcement ahead of the 2025 All-American Bowl, where he chose USC over Penn State and Wisconsin. “I need something I can lean back on later in life. That’s why I chose USC.”
His maturity and production have made him one of the cornerstone recruits in USC’s 2026 class—someone who could seamlessly carry forward the momentum that Jordan and this year’s backfield have built.
What Comes Next
With his senior season still rolling, Alston continues to rise in national rankings and remains firmly committed to USC. He’s already shut down his recruitment, calling the Trojans the perfect fit on and off the field.
If the Trojans’ current backfield is any indication, Alston looks like the next piece ready to thrive in Lincoln Riley’s system—a future feature back built to keep USC’s ground game among the nation’s elite.