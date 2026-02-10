USC Trojans Battling Cal Bears for Top California Offensive Line Recruit

Four-star offensive lineman Elisha Mueller is one of the top 2028 recruits from California, and the USC Trojans are looking to keep him in-state. The Trojans have competition for Mueller, as the California Golden Bears have entered the race for the in-state prospect.

According to Rivals, Mueller recently visited the Bears, boosting their momentum for the offensive lineman. The USC Trojans are still in good standing with Mueller, but as Cal coach Tosh Lupoi looks to build the program, the Bears are posing a fight.

Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi talks on the phone as Indiana speaks during a media day as the Oregon Ducks arrive on Jan. 7, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia ahead of the Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The other programs competing for Mueller, according to Rivals, are LSU, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, and more. He is likely to visit all of those programs in the spring as a highly sought-after prospect.

USC Trojans’ Push for Elisha Mueller

According to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Mueller is the No. 34 recruit in the nation, the No. 2 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 2 player from California. While he is from the 2028 recruiting class, Mueller is a top prospect, which means the Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have to keep up early efforts for him.

The good news for USC is that with Mueller’s location, the Trojans are leading the race early, but it will come down to more than just the program’s proximity.

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

“I live down the street from USC and that’s always been my dream school,” Mueller told Rivals. “I’ve been down there a ton. … That’s my hometown team so I do like them a lot.”

“Saying that, I’m looking at this as a business decision now. I have to make the best choice for me, not just go to the school I grew up rooting for. So even though USC is up there, there are a lot of other great schools I’m really high on and want to visit,” Mueller continued.

Since USC hired general manager Chad Bowden, not only have the Trojans stepped up recruiting, but they have also done well in keeping the California prospects in-state.

USC is bringing in an elite 2026 recruiting class, and 57 percent of the Trojans' 35 signees are in-state.

Not only does USC have a large number of incoming signees, but the Trojans also signed three of California’s top ten prospects, per Rivals: five-star tight end Mark Bowman, four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and four-star offensive tackle Vlad Dyakonov.

While the Trojans still target talent across the nation, USC is starting to build a wall around Southern California, and they can use that momentum to land Mueller.

Sep 28, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts after a game against the Wisconsin Badgers at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Zach Hanson’s Recruiting Success to Land Elisha Mueller

With Mueller needing USC to stand out more than just the school he grew up watching, the Trojans’ offensive lines coach, Zach Hanson, could play a major role in landing the 2028 prospect.

Hanson joined USC in 2022, and while previously serving as the tight ends coach, he now holds the position of offensive lines coach and assistant head coach. In addition to helping the Trojans run a talented and explosive offense, he has played a significant role in recruiting since joining the program.

Hanson played a role in the Trojans' signing Dyakonov, but he also recruited five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe.

Pepe is a Florida native and one of the Trojans' top signees from the 2026 class. His commitment to the Trojans proves that no matter where the recruit is from, Hanson can show them why USC is the place to play. Having Hansonrecruit Mueller will play a significant role in the Trojans landing one of the top prospects of the 2028 class.

Sep 2, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Nevada Wolf Pack in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC's On-Field Success to Help Recruiting

One major aspect that recruits look for is whether a program is trending in the right direction. The Trojans improved their record this season, going from 7-6 in 2024 to 9-4. As USC continues to improve, the Trojans will be competing in the College Football Playoff, and recruits will see that the program is a place where they can compete.

The USC Trojans are retaining several players heading into 2026, including all five of their starting offensive linemen. Not only does their return help USC next season, but it also shows Mueller and other recruits that the offensive linemen in the program want to stick with the Trojans.

Although the Trojans are focused on the 2027 class, with one commit thus far, Mueller is not a recruit to wait around for. As Cal and other programs target Mueller, the USC Trojans will have to step it up and ensure the top California prospect feels like a priority.

