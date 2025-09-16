USC Trojans Targeting Top California Defensive Back Recruits
The USC Trojans football program has one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2026, and the Trojans are aiming for another top recruiting class in 2027.
On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that USC is targeting a deep group of defensive backs from Southern California in the 2027 class.
Given USC's recent success on the recruiting trail, there is a good chance that the Trojans will carry it forward. According to Gorney, Trojans assistant coaches Doug Belk and Trovon Reed have expressed to their top recruiting targets that the Trojans' goal is to load up the class in a big way.
Top Defensive Targets For USC In The 2027 Class
The top three prospects in California, all of whom play in the defensive secondary, are being actively recruited by USC. The list of players includes Long Beach Poly's five-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, Gardena Serra's four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and San Diego Cathedral Catholic's five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.
USC has been considered by many as the favorite to land Williams, and Johnson also has a high chance of landing with the Trojans as a local recruit. Fa'alave Johnson has recently expressed interest in both Oregon and Notre Dame, but the Trojans are still recruiting the elite prospect.
Williams recently spoke to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong about his visit to USC and his interest in playing for the Trojans.
"USC visit was great," Williams said. "The culture, energy, and the way they compete stood out, and seeing them dominate week one showed me a lot.
Williams has received offers from USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, and several others. His interest in USC, though, remains high.
"USC stands out with how the coaches connect and how they develop players for the next level. I'm excited about USC because of the tradition, The Coliseum atmosphere and the exposure that comes with playing on the big stage."
While Johnson, Williams, and Fa'alave-Johnson are receiving the most attention from USC, there are several other talented recruits that the Trojans are interested in. Santa Ana Mater Dei's four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang as well as Bellflower St. John Bosco's four-star cornerback Jailen Hill and four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava are among the other recruits that USC is targeting.
The Impact Of USC Having Top Recruiting Classes
Keeping the top recruits in California to play at USC would be a huge win for the Trojans. Having another strong recruitng class for the 2027 season will only strengthen USC's chances of having successful seasons, which includes earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and competing for a National Championship.
With the Trojans currently 3-0 this year, it's still uncertain how USC will finish the season. One thing is for certain, however, having a strong recruiting class will benefit Riley and USC if it leads to success.