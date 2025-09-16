All Trojans

USC Trojans Targeting Top California Defensive Back Recruits

The USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley are looking to build one of the nation's best recruiting classes for 2027, and the Trojans have targeted several of the top recruits in California at the defensive back position.

Caden Handwork

Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp.
Defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn speaks to the media after USC Fall Camp. / Teddy King, USC Trojans On Si
In this story:

The USC Trojans football program has one of the top recruiting classes in the country for 2026, and the Trojans are aiming for another top recruiting class in 2027.

On3's Adam Gorney recently reported that USC is targeting a deep group of defensive backs from Southern California in the 2027 class.

Given USC's recent success on the recruiting trail, there is a good chance that the Trojans will carry it forward. According to Gorney, Trojans assistant coaches Doug Belk and Trovon Reed have expressed to their top recruiting targets that the Trojans' goal is to load up the class in a big way.

Top Defensive Targets For USC In The 2027 Class

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans College Football recruiting Big Ten Football Notre Dame Fighting Irish Oregon Ducks
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The top three prospects in California, all of whom play in the defensive secondary, are being actively recruited by USC. The list of players includes Long Beach Poly's five-star cornerback JuJu Johnson, Gardena Serra's four-star cornerback Duvay Williams, and San Diego Cathedral Catholic's five-star safety Honor Fa'alave-Johnson.

USC has been considered by many as the favorite to land Williams, and Johnson also has a high chance of landing with the Trojans as a local recruit. Fa'alave Johnson has recently expressed interest in both Oregon and Notre Dame, but the Trojans are still recruiting the elite prospect.

MORE: USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released

MORE: USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son

MORE: USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status

Williams recently spoke to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong about his visit to USC and his interest in playing for the Trojans.

"USC visit was great," Williams said. "The culture, energy, and the way they compete stood out, and seeing them dominate week one showed me a lot.

Williams has received offers from USC, Georgia, Texas A&M, Alabama, Arizona, and several others. His interest in USC, though, remains high.

"USC stands out with how the coaches connect and how they develop players for the next level. I'm excited about USC because of the tradition, The Coliseum atmosphere and the exposure that comes with playing on the big stage."

Lincoln Riley USC Football USC Trojans College Football Big Ten Football recruiting class Alabama Crimson Tide Big Ten
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Johnson, Williams, and Fa'alave-Johnson are receiving the most attention from USC, there are several other talented recruits that the Trojans are interested in. Santa Ana Mater Dei's four-star cornerbacks Aaryn Washington and Danny Lang as well as Bellflower St. John Bosco's four-star cornerback Jailen Hill and four-star safety Isala Wily-Ava are among the other recruits that USC is targeting.

The Impact Of USC Having Top Recruiting Classes

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans USC Football College Football recruiting Big Ten Football College Football Playoff recruiting class
Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on during the second half at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Keeping the top recruits in California to play at USC would be a huge win for the Trojans. Having another strong recruitng class for the 2027 season will only strengthen USC's chances of having successful seasons, which includes earning a spot in the College Football Playoff and competing for a National Championship.

With the Trojans currently 3-0 this year, it's still uncertain how USC will finish the season. One thing is for certain, however, having a strong recruiting class will benefit Riley and USC if it leads to success.

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Caden Handwork
CADEN HANDWORK

Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.

Home/Football