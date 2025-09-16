All Trojans

USC Trojans Recruiting Class Gets Boost As Defensive Lineman Earns 5-Star Status

The USC Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class gained even more momentum this week as defensive line commit Luke Wafle earned his fifth star and solidified himself as one of the nation’s premier prospects. Wafle is a 6-foot-5 standout from the Hun School in New Jersey and is now regarded as one of the top overall players in the country.

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley gestures during the game against the Missouri State Bears at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Why Luke Wafle Stands Out

Wafle has long been seen as a cornerstone prospect in the Trojans’ 2026 group, but his recent recognition puts him in rare company. He now stands as the highest-ranked defensive commit for USC, providing coach Lincoln Riley and defensive line coach Eric Henderson with a marquee building block up front. For a program that has emphasized getting bigger and stronger in the trenches, Wafle’s profile fits perfectly.

On the field, Wafle brings a combination of power and athleticism that is difficult to find at the high school level. He overwhelms offensive linemen with heavy hands and consistent leverage, while also showing enough lateral quickness to close on plays outside the tackle box.

His reputation as a relentless motor player has been further enhanced by flashes of explosiveness that go beyond raw strength. Wafle is not just a run stopper. He has shown he can collapse the pocket and disrupt passing attacks as well.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) catches a pass in front of Purdue Boilermakers defensive back Hudauri Hines (4) during the second half at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

That athleticism has also been on display outside of football. Earlier this year, a viral video of Wafle throwing down a one-arm windmill dunk reminded fans and scouts that he is more than just a physical brawler in the trenches. His multi-sport background, including a productive season on the basketball court, reinforces the idea that USC is getting a versatile athlete who has only begun to tap into his potential.

Building USC’s Defensive Future

For USC, Wafle’s leap to five-star status adds another layer to what is shaping up as one of the best defensive line classes in recent program history. He committed to the Trojans in June after a busy stretch of official visits, choosing USC over offers from Ohio State, Penn State, Texas, and Florida. His decision came during a critical recruiting push where the Trojans also secured pledges from top defenders Talanoa Ili and Tomuhini Topui.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; USC Trojans defensive tackle Jamaal Jarrett (0) runs the ball in for a touchdown after intercepting it during the second half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Together, that trio forms a nucleus that could anchor USC’s front seven for years to come.

The importance of this defensive momentum cannot be overstated. In recent years, questions about the Trojans’ physicality and ability to match up with elite offensive lines have loomed large. With Wafle in the fold, alongside other blue-chip recruits, USC is showing a commitment to addressing that narrative.

The program is no longer relying solely on finesse and speed. It is stockpiling size, strength, and playmaking ability where it matters most. For Trojan fans, the takeaway is clear. Luke Wafle’s rise to five-star status is not just a personal milestone. It is a sign that USC’s 2026 class has the makings of something special.

