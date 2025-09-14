USC Trojans vs. Michigan State Betting Odds Released
The USC Trojans are 3-0 after winning their first Big Ten conference game of the season against the Purdue Boilermakers. Purdue put up a strong fight, but the Trojans got the win and will return to Southern California to prepare for their week 4 matchup.
The USC Trojans will next face the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 20 at L.A. Memorial Coliseum. The Spartans are also 3-0, coming off a win against Youngstown State.
USC vs. Michigan State Betting Odds
The USC Trojans are 14.5-point favorites against the Michigan State Spartans on FanDuel Sportsbook. The moneyline for USC is -630, and the point total is 56.5.
USC Trojans Show Grit
While the USC Trojans are just 14.5-point favorites, the team is coming off a hard-fought win against Purdue.
Though USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans won the game, 33-17, the score does not reflect the fight the Boilermakers put up. With that, USC’s offense showed grit and played until the end to secure the win.
USC quarterback Jayden Maiaba stepped up quickly, with his first pass of the game being to wide receiver Ja’Kobi Lane for 59 yards. USC struggled to run the ball initially, and this play helped the team avoid a three-and-out on their opening drive.
Running backs Waymond Jordan, Eli Sanders, and King Miller continue to be a threat on the ground for USC. Jordan is the team’s leading running back with 286 rushing yards and three touchdowns. With three strong running backs, there are fresh legs USC can put in at any moment.
USC’s Defense A Turnover Machine?
While USC’s defense did let up big plays by Purdue quarterback Ryan Browne, they also forced three interceptions. Trojans' safety Bishop Fitzgerald caught two interceptions against Purdue, while defensive lineman Jamaal Jarrett caught one in the third quarter, returning it for a touchdown.
In three weeks, USC’s defense has racked up 14 sacks, six interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Of the six interceptions, two have been returned for a touchdown.
Linebacker Eric Gentry has been a playmaker, reading the opposing offenses at a high level. He leads the team with 21 total tackles, three sacks, and two forced fumbles. Having him on the field healthy has been a major aspect of USC's success early this season.
Can Michigan State Put Up A Fight?
The Michigan State Spartans are off to a 3-0 start as they enter their first Big Ten conference game of the season. Michigan State’s biggest game of the season came in week 2, in an overtime win against Boston College.
Michigan State is led by quarterback Aiden Chiles, who has passed for 656 yards this season. He has a 71.6 completion percentage, throwing six touchdowns and one interception.
Chiles also has 123 rushing yards and one touchdown, and USC Trojans defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn will have to prepare the team to be ready for the quarterback to run the ball himself, while also being a talented passer.
Michigan State wide receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly will be two players the USC defense will have to watch as the Trojans look to clean up their passing defense. As long as the defense remains focused, USC can start the season 4-0.
The USC Trojans will kick off against the Michigan State Spartans on Saturday, Sept. 20, at 8:00 p.m. PT at L.A. Memorial Coliseum.
