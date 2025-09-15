All Trojans

USC Trojans, Oklahoma Sooners In Heated Recruiting Battle For NFL Star's Son

Four-star athlete Gaige Weddle's recruitment is beginning to heat up following a game day visit to an SEC program. The California native is among the best players in the 2028 cycle and the USC Trojans are facing stiff competition for his services.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images
The USC Trojans are shaping up to bring in one of the top 2026 recruiting classes. With the majority of the top recruits in the cycle holding firm in their commitments, the Trojans have began focusing their attention on the recruiting trail to the cycles beyond 2026.

Four-star athlete Gaige Weddle is one of the best two-way players in the 2028 recruiting cycle. He is an in-state priority recruit for the Trojans.

Trojans Going After Top 2028 Recruit

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images / Marc Lebryk-Imagn Images

Weddle spoke with Rivals about his recruitment. He visited USC over this past offseason and raved about his time in Los Angeles.

"What really stood out was the culture and how the coaching staff is rebuilding this team. I liked their vision and direction of where they’re going. A big positive is knowing the scheme I run in high school is similar to theirs which gives me confidence to come and compete right away if I decide to go here," Weddle said.

By the time Weddle signs and enrolls with a school in 2028, the Trojans' will basically have an entirely new roster. And with their 2026 recruiting class being one of the highest-rated in program history, the Trojans' roster should be more talented when Weddle is a senior in a few years.

The No. 1 athlete and No. 36 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Weddle plays both quarterback and safety for Rancho Bernardo. Interestingly enough, USC secondary coach Doug Belk has been the main recruiter for Weddle.

Weddle currently holds 13 offers according Rivals, but that is bound to change as his recruitment progresses along.

Dad's Alma Mater In The Picture

Sep 13, 2025; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham before the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

One of Weddle's 13 offers comes from Utah, his dad Eric's alma mater. The Utes have been able to make headway in Weddle's recruitment by using that connection.

However, Weddle recently received an offer from Oklahoma and made the trip down to Norman for the Sooners' 24-13 win over Michigan on Sept. 6. Since then, the Sooners have become a major player for the four-star recruit.

Prior to visiting Norman, Rivals' Recruiting Prediction Machine logged USC as the favorite for Weddle. Oklahoma has overtaken the Trojans as the current favorite in Weddle's recruitment. They have a 58 percent chance of landing Weddle.

USC's 2028 Top Targets

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Four-star defensive lineman Marcus Fakatou is ranked as the No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 3 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings. He is the highest-ranked player in California and is one of the Trojans' top targets regardless of position.

Sticking with the defensive side of the ball, four-star safety Pole Moala has also been offered by USC. In-state defensive backs have become a priority for the Trojans as of late and Moala isn't any different. He is ranked as the No. 5 safety and No. 91 player in the country.

