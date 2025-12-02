What USC's Latest Flip Target Could Mean for Trojans' Recruiting Class
The USC Trojans could be getting another valuable addition to their top-ranked 2026 recruiting class. Four-star wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt has received a new prediction to flip from Ohio State to USC, according to Rivals' Steve Wiltfong. Adam Gorney and Greg Biggins are also predicting that Dixon-Wyatt, the four-star product from Mater Dei High School will flip to USC.
The Trojans have been pushing to flip Dixon-Wyatt from the Buckeyes since he committed to Ohio State on May 4, and may be successful in flipping him to join what is an already talented recruiting class filled with several top offensive recruits.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt's Potential Place In USC's Top Recruiting Class
The talent that Dixon-Wyatt has put on display in his high school career at Mater Dei could land him a starting role on USC's offense as a freshman. Other top-talented offensive recruits that Dixon-Wyatt could be joining in the 2026 recruiting class include his Mater Dei teammate, five-star tight end Mark Bowman.
Four-star Archbishop Hoban running back Elbert Hill IV, DeSoto wide receiver Bobbie Feaster, and Lincoln-Way East quarterback Jonas Williams also highlight a talented group of 2026 offensive recruits for USC.
Dixon-Wyatt is ranked as the No. 18 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class. The Mater Dei star wide receiver is also ranked as the No. 15-best recruit in the state of California and No. 136 in the nation. In addition to USC, the Oregon Ducks have also been very active in recruiting the Mater Dei wide receiver throughout his recruitment process.
Dixon-Wyatt would also join a recruiting class that features several of the top players in the state of California. The Trojans have a total of 34 commits, with 19 being in-state recruits. The Trojans' success with in-state recruiting is a major reason USC coach Lincoln Riley landed the No. 1 class in the nation.
Can USC Continue to Stockpile Elite Wide Receivers?
Dixon-Wyatt would be an elite addition for USC's recruiting class that will help with their depth at wide receiver, as the Trojans are expected to lose two of their best players at the position, Makai Lemon and Ja'Kobi Lane, to the NFL Draft this offseason.
Riley has a great track record in developing wide receivers during his time at USC and Oklahoma, as several have gone on to have success in the NFL, including Jordan Addison, CeeDee Lamb, and Hollywood Brown. The Trojans have a rich history of wide receivers themselves, making USC a popular destination for talented pass catchers.
Dixon-Wyatt's experience playing with other USC recruit commits at Mater Dei, including Bowman and four-star tight end Josiah Jefferson, will benefit the Trojans' offensive chemistry in 2026. USC is expected to face a difficult Big Ten schedule that includes challenging home matchups against Ohio State, Oregon, and potentially Notre Dame, as well as road tests at Indiana and Penn State
Jayden Maiava's potential return to USC next season will also benefit the offense. Maiava currently leads the Big Ten in passing and has been efficient throughout the season with 3,431 yards, 23 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Dixon-Wyatt could be one of Maiava's top wide receiver targets in 2026 with the absence of Lemon and Lane, if he chooses to return.
USC is expected to still have one of the best offenses in the Big Ten and in college football under Riley next season, regardless of whether Dixon-Wyatt chooses to flip his commitment from Ohio State to the Trojans.