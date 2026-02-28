Predicting Every Game on USC's Updated 2026 Football Schedule

The USC Trojans have finalized their schedule for what is expected to be a pivotal 2026 season as USC coach Lincoln Riley faces pressure to lead the team to the College Football Playoff in his fifth year with the Trojans.

To replace the rivalry matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, the Trojans will open the season on Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans in week 0, giving USC two bye weeks on their 2026 schedule. Having two bye weeks in their season could give the Trojans an advantage for what is expected to be a loaded slate of conference tests.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With their schedule finalized, here is a game prediction for every matchup on the Trojans' 2026 football schedule, as they look to take the next step and reach the CFP for the first time in program history.

Aug. 29: vs San Jose State - Win

USC has faced San Jose State six times since the two programs' first meeting in 1995. The Trojans have won all six of those matchups and will continue that trend of success against the Spartans with a season-opening win at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

San Jose State is fresh off a 3-9 season and finished ninth in the Mountain West conference. The Trojans should dominate this matchup from start to finish.

Sept. 5: vs Fresno State - Win

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In the week that the majority of college football teams will kick off, the Trojans will look to be one of the first teams to start the season 2-0 when they face the Fresno State Bulldogs at the Coliseum on Sept. 5.

USC will do just that as they’ll beat the Bulldogs with quarterback Jayden Maiava putting on another impressive performance on offense. Fresno State, however, could challenge USC early on as they finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 overall record, including an 18-3 win over Miami-Ohio in the Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl.

Sept. 12: vs Louisiana - Win

USC will close out non-conference play against the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns on Sept. 12 at the Coliseum. It’ll be the first-ever meeting between the Trojans and the Ragin' Cajuns. Expect the Trojans to earn another comfortable win over the Ragin' Cajuns to close out conference play.

Sept. 19: at Rutgers - Win

USC is scheduled to open up Big Ten conference play on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Sept. 19. This will be the Trojans' first-ever road game in Piscataway as a member of the Big Ten. Rutgers finished the 2025 season with a 5-7 overall record and 2-7 in Big Ten play.

While the Scarlet Knights could challenge USC to start, the Trojans should be able to handle their first road game of the season and win by double-digits against Rutgers

Sept. 26: vs Oregon - Loss

Nov 22, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning greet each other after the game at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Looking to avenge last season’s crushing 42-27 road defeat, the Trojans will play in what could arguably be their most crucial game of the season against coach Dan Lanning’s Oregon Ducks for an early-season showdown at the Coliseum.

The quarterback duel between Oregon’s Dante Moore and USC’s Jayden Maiava will likely be the biggest factor in who comes away with the victory. Moore and the Ducks will win a thriller on the road as Lanning’s undefeated stretch against Riley’s Trojans continues.

Oct. 3: vs Washington - Win

Dec 13, 2025; Inglewood, CA, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Demond Williams Jr. (2) sets to pass in the first half of the LA Bowl against the Boise State Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

While the Huskies have challenged USC in the past, the Trojans will earn a home win over Washington. Demond Williams Jr. returns as the starting quarterback for the Huskies following an impressive season, where he threw for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns, and eight interceptions.

The Oct. 3 matchup has the potential to be a game that is close heading into the fourth quarter, as the Trojans will earn a close bounce-back victory.

Oct. 10: at Penn State - Loss

The Nittany Lion mascot does a front flip with some help from the Penn State cheerleaders during a White Out game against Minnesota at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, in State College. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout | Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Trojans road matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions will arguably be USC’s toughest road matchup of the season. The matchup is likely to be Penn State’s annual whiteout game at Beaver Stadium, which is known for being one of the most hostile environments during the college football season.

The Trojans will also be going up against former defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who joined new Nittany Lions coach Matt Campbell’s staff. The hostile road environment will overwhelm USC as they’ll fall to their former defensive coordinator.

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin - Win

Fresh off their first bye week of the 2026 season, the Trojans will face another road test agaisnt coach Luke Fickell’s Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Wisconsin upset two top-25 teams at home last season, and USC looks to avoid suffering that same defeat.

The Trojans will be challenged throughout, but Maiava and USC's offense find a way to come away with a road victory against the Badgers.

Oct. 31: vs Ohio State - Win

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) smiles as he walks off the field following the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. Ohio State won 27-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a game that could decide the future of the Lincoln Riley era at USC, the Trojans will face quarterback Julian Sayin and the Ohio State Buckeyes on Halloween at the Coliseum. Two of the best offenses in the country will face off, and with so much pressure on Riley and the Trojans, they’ll find a way to win a high-scoring game at the Coliseum and beat the Buckeyes.

Nov. 14: at Indiana - Loss

Indiana Head Coach Curt Cignetti stands with his hands on his hips during the College Football Playoff National Championship college football game at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026. | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Following their second bye week, the Trojans will face the defending national champions, the Indiana Hoosiers, in Bloomington on Nov. 14. Despite losing Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, the Hoosiers are expected to remain one of the top teams in college football next season.

Indiana coach Curt Cignetti again acquired top talent in the transfer portal, including TCU quarterback Josh Hoover and Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh. That talent will lead the Hoosiers to a victory over the Trojans.

Nov. 21: vs Maryland - Win

The other one of the two easiest games on what is a loaded conference schedule for USC, the Trojans face the Maryland Terrapins on senior day at the Coliseum on Nov. 21. The Terrapins finished with a 4-8 overall record and 1-8 in Big Ten play last season. USC will defeat Maryland with ease and send their seniors out in style.

Nov. 28: at UCLA - Win

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head football coach Bob Chesney is introduced during the basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The 2026 addition of the Crosstown Rivalry has the potential to be an instant classic between USC and UCLA. With new Bruins Bob Chesney, UCLA could be one of the most underrated teams in the Big Ten next season.

UCLA returns star quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who challenged USC’s defense in the Trojans' 29-10 win over the Bruins at the Coliseum last season. In what will be an exciting matchup at the Rose Bowl, USC escapes with a thrilling crosstown rivalry victory and retains the victory bell.

Ending with a 9-3 overall record for a second consecutive season, will it be enough for the Trojans to earn a spot in the CFP as an at-large team, or is USC left out again? Despite a difficult 2026 season schedule for the Trojans in 2026, anything short of a playoff birth is considered a failure for USC.