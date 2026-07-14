USC's Recruiting Class Slipping in Updated Rankings
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The USC Trojans 2027 recruiting class is slowly slipping down the class rankings list.
USC's 2027 Recruiting Class Ranking Slipping
USC now has the No. 13 ranked 2027 recruiting class in the country according to Rivals. This is a drop off from when it was ranked comfortably in the top 10 just a matter of months ago. Furthermore, USC’s class now ranks No. 4 in the Big Ten conference behind the Oregon Ducks, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Michigan Wolverines.
The Trojans 2027 class is at 14 commits with nine of these commits being rated as either four of five stars. The most recent commitment USC has received came from three-star linebacker Dylan Wafle in the middle of June, about a month ago. Dylan Wafle is the younger brother of USC defensive end Luke Wafle.
Luke Wafle was USC's top rated 2026 recruit. He was a five-star recruit and ranked as the No. 5 overall recruit in the country. Despite just being a true freshman when the 2026 season kicks off, Luke Wafle seems poised to be able to make an immediate impact for the Trojans defense.
Back to the current class, USC's top two commits in 2027 are five-star recruits: athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown.
Fa’alave-Johnson is a 6-0, 180 pound athlete out of San Diego, California. He is ranked as the No. 1 athlete and the No. 12 overall prospect in the 2027 class per Rivals. Fa’alave-Johnson has been committed to USC since March of 2026.
Brown is a 6-6, 235 pound edge rusher out of Greenwich, Connecticut. He is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher and the No. 27 overall prospect in the 2027 class per Rivals. Brown has been committed to USC since April of 2026.
While being ranked as the No. 13 class in the country is a solid spot to be for USC, it doesn’t compare to where they were ranked in the previous recruiting cycle.
USC’s 2026 recruiting class was ranked No. 1 in the country, with 35 total commits and 22 of them being rated as either four or five star recruits. The 2027 class looks like it will fall short of that, although there is still months down the road until national signing day.
The 2027 class is trending towards being ranked near where USC’s 2025 and 2024 classes were. In 2025, Rivals ranked USC as having the No. 15 overall class in the country. The 2024 class was ranked No. 18 in the country. Both the 2025 and 2024 classes were ranked No. 5 in the Big Ten.
On the field, USC is still seeking their first ever appearance in a College Football Playoff. 2026 will be coach Lincoln Riley's fifth with the Trojans. USC has an overall record of 35-18 under Riley. Will this season finally be the breakthrough they've been waiting for? USC's first game is on Aug. 29 at home against the San Jose State Spartans.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1