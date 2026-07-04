Why the USC Trojans Are Big Winners in Summer Recruiting
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The USC Trojans, led by coach Lincoln Riley, have emerged as one of the top recruiting schools in the entire country, as they have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 and, as it stands now, have the No. 12 recruiting class for 2027, per Rivals.
With all that said, there is one question: have the Trojans emerged as clear winners in summer recruiting?
Why USC Trojans Are Big Winners in Summer Recruiting
At this point, it does appear that USC has asserted itself as a winner in summer recruiting. Since May, the Trojans have landed three recruits, including defensive lineman Alifileti Tuihalamaka (four-star), safety Gavin Williams (four-star), and linebacker Dylan Wafle (three-star).
Landing three high school recruits in the last two months is solid work, especially when considering the fact that they already have a total of 14 commits for next year’s class. The reason why this is a great spot for USC is mainly because the No. 1-ranked 2026 class has a total of 35 commits per On3.
With that amount of commits for the 2026 class, the 2027 class does not need to be as large because the 2026 class needs to have time to develop. However, USC could get significant snaps right away from five-stars Luke Wafle and Mark Bowman, who are expected to make contributions as soon as next season.
There is also the possibility for players like wide receiver Boobie Feaster and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay to carve out roles for themselves and provide reliable depth throughout 2026.
Based on the possibility of Wafle, Bowman, Feaster, and Kolojay, among several others, having an opportunity to be key parts of USC’s 2026 season, this summer recruiting has to be considered a win because, at this point, the 2027 class is mainly adding depth, which the Trojans have done a solid job of thus far.
One Key Player To Monitor Throughout 2026
The key for the 2027 class will be taking a look at how the 2026 class develops and the holes across the roster. At this point, quarterback Jayden Maiava has not officially declared for the 2027 NFL Draft, however, after next season, the expectation is that he will, which will leave a huge hole for the Trojans to fill.
To get ahead of that, Riley and USC have already landed quarterback Jonas Williams to give him a chance to develop throughout the 2026 season and potentially be ready to be the full-time starter in 2027. However, Williams being ready is not a guarantee, which is why having space in the 2027 class is crucial in case they need another option. USC could also look to the transfer portal, but developing a quarterback from within may be more desirable for Riley.
The Top End of the 2027 Class
When looking at the 2027 class as a whole thus far, the Trojans have done a great job of finding a combination of depth and top-tier talent.
USC has landed a pair of five-star recruits in cornerback Honor Fa’alave Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown. The Trojans have also brought in seven four-stars, which include wide receivers Quentin Hale and Roye Oliver, cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington, safety Gavin Williams, offensive tackle Drew Fielder, and defensive lineman Alifileti Tuihalamaka.
The depth of the class comes in with the three-star recruits, as the Trojans have brought in five players with a three-star ranking. That list of three-star recruits is running back Javon Vital Jr., tight end Jace Cannon, linebackers Josiah Poyer and Dylan Wafle, and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.
Next year’s class looks to be another strong one from Riley and the Trojans based on the star power, but also the fact that USC was able to add talent on the perimeter and up front on both sides of the ball.
In the Big Ten, it is very difficult to consistently win because of the elite teams in the conference like Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon, so to compete, being able to build a roster with reliable depth and top-tier talent is a must.
The Trojans seem to be in a great spot with star power and depth that could develop over the next few seasons and turn the Trojans into consistent Big Ten contenders and potentially national contenders on a yearly basis.
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Aiden James Checketts is a writer for USC Trojans on SI, apart of the Sports Illustrated network. He graduated from California Lutheran University with a Bachelor of Science in Sports Management and a Master's in Business Administration. During his time at CLU, he also competed in collegiate football for all four years. He also has contributed for The Sporting Tribune, where he wrote on NFL Draft analysis and weekly previews for the Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, and Las Vegas Raiders. Outside of work, he enjoys rooting for the New England Patriots and Golden State Warriors, watching movies, and trying new food whenever he can.Follow AidenCheck94