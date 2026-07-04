Why the USC Trojans Are Big Winners in Summer Recruiting

The USC Trojans, led by coach Lincoln Riley, have emerged as one of the top recruiting schools in the entire country, as they have the No. 1 recruiting class for 2026 and, as it stands now, have the No. 12 recruiting class for 2027, per Rivals.

With all that said, there is one question: have the Trojans emerged as clear winners in summer recruiting?

Southern California coach Lincoln Riley looks for answers against Oregon during the second half touchdown Nov. 22, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Why USC Trojans Are Big Winners in Summer Recruiting

At this point, it does appear that USC has asserted itself as a winner in summer recruiting. Since May, the Trojans have landed three recruits, including defensive lineman Alifileti Tuihalamaka (four-star), safety Gavin Williams (four-star), and linebacker Dylan Wafle (three-star).

Landing three high school recruits in the last two months is solid work, especially when considering the fact that they already have a total of 14 commits for next year’s class. The reason why this is a great spot for USC is mainly because the No. 1-ranked 2026 class has a total of 35 commits per On3.

With that amount of commits for the 2026 class, the 2027 class does not need to be as large because the 2026 class needs to have time to develop. However, USC could get significant snaps right away from five-stars Luke Wafle and Mark Bowman, who are expected to make contributions as soon as next season.

There is also the possibility for players like wide receiver Boobie Feaster and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay to carve out roles for themselves and provide reliable depth throughout 2026.

Based on the possibility of Wafle, Bowman, Feaster, and Kolojay, among several others, having an opportunity to be key parts of USC’s 2026 season, this summer recruiting has to be considered a win because, at this point, the 2027 class is mainly adding depth, which the Trojans have done a solid job of thus far.

Nov 1, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to pass against the Nebraska Cornhuskers during the second quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One Key Player To Monitor Throughout 2026

The key for the 2027 class will be taking a look at how the 2026 class develops and the holes across the roster. At this point, quarterback Jayden Maiava has not officially declared for the 2027 NFL Draft, however, after next season, the expectation is that he will, which will leave a huge hole for the Trojans to fill.

To get ahead of that, Riley and USC have already landed quarterback Jonas Williams to give him a chance to develop throughout the 2026 season and potentially be ready to be the full-time starter in 2027. However, Williams being ready is not a guarantee, which is why having space in the 2027 class is crucial in case they need another option. USC could also look to the transfer portal, but developing a quarterback from within may be more desirable for Riley.

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Top End of the 2027 Class

When looking at the 2027 class as a whole thus far, the Trojans have done a great job of finding a combination of depth and top-tier talent.

USC has landed a pair of five-star recruits in cornerback Honor Fa’alave Johnson and edge rusher Mekai Brown. The Trojans have also brought in seven four-stars, which include wide receivers Quentin Hale and Roye Oliver, cornerbacks Danny Lang and Aaryn Washington, safety Gavin Williams, offensive tackle Drew Fielder, and defensive lineman Alifileti Tuihalamaka.

The depth of the class comes in with the three-star recruits, as the Trojans have brought in five players with a three-star ranking. That list of three-star recruits is running back Javon Vital Jr., tight end Jace Cannon, linebackers Josiah Poyer and Dylan Wafle, and defensive lineman Isaia Vandermade.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Next year’s class looks to be another strong one from Riley and the Trojans based on the star power, but also the fact that USC was able to add talent on the perimeter and up front on both sides of the ball.

In the Big Ten, it is very difficult to consistently win because of the elite teams in the conference like Indiana, Ohio State, and Oregon, so to compete, being able to build a roster with reliable depth and top-tier talent is a must.

The Trojans seem to be in a great spot with star power and depth that could develop over the next few seasons and turn the Trojans into consistent Big Ten contenders and potentially national contenders on a yearly basis.

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