Bowl Game Projections Display Continuing Theme for USC Trojans

The USC Trojans will be kicking off their 2026 season at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, Aug. 29 against the San Jose State Spartans.

USC is still seeking their first appearance in the College Football Playoff in program history. According to these preseason bowl projections, that wait will continue on to 2027.

USC Projected to Make Second Straight Alamo Bowl

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Steve Lassan of Athlon Sports revealed his 2026 college football bowl and playoff projections. He has USC making the Alamo Bowl for the second consecutive season.

The 2026 Alamo Bowl is set to take place on Dec. 29. Lassan projects USC making it and facing the BYU Cougars of the Big 12.

Nov 18, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during the second quarter against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In 2025, USC went 9-3 in the regular season and made the Alamo Bowl. They played the TCU Horned Frogs. TCU won a thrilling overtime game over USC by a final score of 30-27. The Trojans finished the season with a record of 9-4.

While winning nine games and making the Alamo Bowl isn’t a “bad” season, a program like USC has higher standards.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after kicker Ryon Sayeri (48) hit a 54-yard field goal in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is a program that has won 11 national championships, produced eight Heisman Trophy winners, and has had more players selected into the NFL than just about anyone. However, it’s been nearly 20 years since USC was consistently a threat to win the national title.

In each season from 2002-2008, USC won at least 11 games and won the Pac-10 conference title. They won the national title in 2003 and 2004, making four additional Rose Bowl games and winning three of them. Since 2008, USC has won just one conference title and has played in one Rose Bowl. That's a major step back for a program that was for so long, used to being in the national title hunt.

The Trojans made a massive coaching hire following the 2021 season, getting former Oklahoma Sooners coach Lincoln Riley to be their next head coach. Riley signed a contract with USC that was reportedly 10 years and worth $110 million. 2026 will be his fifth season at the helm for the Trojans.

In each of Riley's first four seasons at USC, they have failed to make the playoff and instead have been in a bowl game.

Dec 2, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half of the Pac-12 Championship at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Riley has accumulated an overall record of 35-18. His best season with USC so this point has been his first in 2022. The Trojans went 11-1 in the regular season and made the Pac-12 Championship game. A win over the Utah Utes would just about seal up a spot in the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history. Instead, USC lost. They have not made a conference title game since.

The time is now for Riley to get his team to take the next step. The playoff is now made up of 12 teams, giving teams an even greater chance of making it than when it was just four.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USC has odds of +240 to make the playoff this season.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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