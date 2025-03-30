USC Trojans Land Elite Recruit Malik Brooks Over Alabama, Texas A&M, And Georgia
The USC Trojans have stayed true to their promise of keeping the best players from California home as they have picked up another commitment from an in-state prospect for their 2026 recruiting class.
Malik Brooks, a three-star defensive lineman, announced his commitment to the Trojans on Saturday, choosing USC over a number of other schools including Notre Dame, Florida, and Georgia.
The No. 77 defensive lineman in the 247Sports Composite rankings, Brooks' recruitment was just beginning to take off before committing to the Trojans.
After USC's Junior Day last month, the Trojans moved into the driver's seat in Brooks' recruitment thanks to a bit of recruiting done by a player, not coach.
"I felt at home with all of the other talented players that were there. I feel as if I'm one of those types of players. I got to speak with Jahkeem Stewart , the big defensive lineman from Louisiana. We both connected very well because we're both from the South. It was a pretty mutual connection right there. He did a great job of selling me on USC," Brooks told 247Sports.
USC general manager Chad Bowden said that USC has too many positives for local recruits not to heavily consider attending.
“It’s a world-class education that competes with Ivy League schools. It’s a place you can win a national championship at. We play in the best conference in the country. We live in a great city. Has the No. 1 market in the country. We have 72 (degrees) and sunny every day. We have things to do outside of football,” Bowden said.
Media analysts across the country are in agreement with the Trojans about having to be able to reel in the top California recruits.
“This is what it takes. This is what it takes for USC. If you want to compete at the highest level, it starts at home. If you win Southern California, you have enough talent to go compete for a national championship,” On3’s JD Pickell said.
With the addition of Brooks, USC's 2026 recruiting class expands to 17 commits and is the 10th player from California to stay home and commit to the Trojans.
Brooks joins a loaded defensive recruiting class, one that features six four-stars and one five-star. Along the defensive line, Brooks accompanies Jaimeon Winfield, Simote Katoanga, and Braeden Jones in the deepest part of the Trojans' recruiting class.
USC has been killing it on the recruiting front in recent weeks and the commitment of Brooks only furthers the agenda of Bowden and USC coach Lincoln Riley even further.
If Riley and Bowden can lock down the state of California and prevent schools like Alabama and Oregon from raiding from USC's own backyard, the Trojans can quickly become one of the most feared teams on the recruiting trail.