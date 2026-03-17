USC Trojans Pushing to Flip Michigan Offensive Line Recruit

As the USC Trojans look to build upon their 2027 recruiting class, the program is in the running to flip three-star offensive lineman Louis Esposito's commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

Esposito committed to Michigan in July, but he revealed to Rivals reporter Allen Trieu that he will be taking spring visits, including one with the USC Trojans on April 4. In addition to USC, Esposito will visit Iowa, Penn State, and Notre Dame.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines football head coach Kyle Whittingham speaks to the crowd during a time out in the first half against the Southern California Trojans at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

According to the Rival Industry Ranking, Esposito is the No. 875 recruit in the nation, the No. 69 interior offensive lineman, and the No. 16 prospect from Michigan.

Flipping Louis Esposito will Help USC Trojans

In 2026, the Trojans are set to retain all five of their starting offensive linemen: Elijah Paige, Justin Tauanuu, Tobias Raymond, Alani Noa, and Kilian O’Connor. The program also has several incoming players with immense potential from the 2026 class, including four-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and interior lineman Esun Tafa.

Having both their starters and incoming players sets the Trojans up for success for years to come. The incoming freshmen add depth to the offense while having the opportunity to develop. As they grow as players, they will be better prepared to step up when their time comes, which will help the offense stay consistent.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

If USC can flip Esposito’s commitment, he could join the cycle of players who get the opportunity to develop before competing for a starting spot, while also ensuring there is depth on the offensive line.

In addition to adding a talented athlete, the other programs pushing for ​​Esposito are either in the Big Ten, with Michigan, Penn State, and Iowa, or a rival of USC’s in Notre Dame. Not only will USC add a potential future starter, but the program will keep an offensive lineman out of reach of in-conference foes.

USC Has the Tools to Pull Off the Flip

One of the biggest reasons the Trojans can pull off the flip despite Esposito being a Michigan native committed to the Wolverines is USC’s recruiting success under general manager Chad Bowden.

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley walks on the field before a game against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The Trojans hired Bowden in 2025, and since then, USC has become an elite recruiter. The Trojans finished with the No. 1-ranked 2026 class, per Rivals, demonstrating their prioritization of adding the nation’s top high school prospects.

With the team’s recruiting success, the Trojans are heading in the right direction as a program. They are on pace to build a consistently strong team that can compete in the College Football Playoff, which can be enticing to recruits such as Esposito.

USC’s 2027 Recruiting Class with Immense Momentum

USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans are already building a talented 2027 class. While the 2026 class features 35 commits and the program may not bring in that many prospects again, USC is still pushing to land the top players.

Oct 1, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley applauds after a touchdown in the first half against the Arizona State Sun Devils at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC has received five commits, ranked No. 7 in the nation and No. 2 in the Big Ten, per Rivals. What has helped the Trojans soar in the rankings early on is the recent commitment from five-star athlete Honor Fa’alave-Johnson.

Fa’alave-Johnson is one of the top prospects in the nation, ranked No. 18 overall according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, and he picked USC over elite programs including Oregon.

With USC’s early success, Esposito’s visit with the Trojans can be just what the program needs to flip the three-star offensive lineman.

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